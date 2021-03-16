IND vs ENG, 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Rohit, Rahul to open for India as England elects to bowl; Suryakumar Yadav benched

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the third T20I between India and England from the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Adil Rashid takes the new ball for England.

We are match ready! Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walk out to the middle as Eoin Morgan in his 100th T20I, leads England out to the field.

6:50PM: Folks, hope you guys heard that right. Skipper Kohli said Ishan Kishan will play at No.3 which means Kohli demotes to no.4. How interesting would that turn out to be as he would play the role of a semi-finisher in the first innings?

6:45PM: So India's Hitman returns to limited-overs cricket for the first since February 2020! In a tumultuous calendar, Rohit has featured in six Tests for India and has rejuvenated his red-ball career. The white-ball great heads into the third match here with a stupendous form under his belt.

Interestingly, Rohit's numbers in his last limited-overs contests against England also suggest a fine run.

Rohit Sharma, last ODI vs England: 102, 2019, Edgbaston Rohit Sharma, last T20I vs England: 100*, 2018, Bristol

Rohit Sharma, last ODI vs England: 102, 2019, Edgbaston Rohit Sharma, last T20I vs England: 100*, 2018, Bristol

It would seem hard on Suryakumar Yadav but once Rohit came back it was going to be tough. I expect him to get a game sometime in the next two matches though — Harsha Bhogle



Kohli: Honestly, I'd have chosen to bowl first as well. It's good the series is poised, and England will come hard. Obviously, crowds are an added advantage, but having said that you have to be professional. Suryakumar, unfortunately, has to make way for Rohit. He's going to open with KL (Rahul) and Ishan (Kishan) will bat at No.3

Morgan: It's a bit humid, and it's about bringing in a performance to get the win. It's a special day for me (100th T20I) and my family.

IND vs ENG: Eoin Morgan becomes first England player to make 100 T20 appearances

TOSS: England wins the toss and elects to bowl first

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal - Rohit returns for India as Suryakumar Yadav makes way. England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood - One change as Mark Wood replaces Tom Curran



6:21PM: India paces through its warm-up routines with the Toss coming up in nine minutes.

Hello & good evening from Ahmedabad! #TeamIndia gear up for the 3rd @Paytm #INDvENG T20I at the @GCAMotera.

6:15PM: Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid have a brisk bowling drill going on, suggesting a certain tweak in the England XI. After a poor outing, the axe may fall on Tom Curran.

6:05PM: Update: Rohit Sharma is seen on the field going through some routine drills. Well....

6:02PM: Nicely rolled-on red-soil surface set up for a potentially even contest!

It's #pitchwatch time ahead of the third #INDvENG T20I in #Ahmedabad - & another fresh strip...

5:55PM: Ahead of the all-important Toss, here are some key numbers from the match.

Rohit Sharma is 26 away from 9000 T20 runs - he will become the second Indian and ninth overall to match the feat. Rohit is also one six away from becoming the first Indian to hit 50 T20I sixes at home. Eoin Morgan will feature in his 100th T20I match. He will become the sixth overall and the first man from England to reach the feat. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy need 22 and 15 runs respectively to reach 1000 T20I runs.



5:52PM: Eoin Morgan and his boys ace the frame.

England players join for a group photo ahead of the third T20I on Tuesday. - Sportzpics

5:45PM: Pitch conditions: England captain Eoin Morgan referred to the pitch being relaid to a red-soil pitch for the third T20I. Even as the surface will not wear down much, the track will certainly turn prodigiously for the spinners, putting the captains on the spot to tweak their combinations. In all likelihood, Morgan could bring in off-spinner Moeen Ali to pair with Adil Rashid while Kohli could bring in the third-spinner.

5:40PM: With skipper Kohli's reference of a "couple of games" for opener Rohit Sharma set to end, provided there are no other causes, the Indian vice-captain is set to make his return tonight. The focus, however, will be on Kohli's call on whom to replace despite opener KL Rahul being clearly under the pump - with scores of 1 and 0. Dhawan and Rahul's quick snub would give young Kishan a massive opportunity to stake his claim for the coveted spot. The management, however, will have a tough time keeping the senior openers in good head space at the same time as well.

2nd T20I review

The pendulum of fortunes have swung and the momentum has shifted once again, much like the Test series leg of India's home summer. Eoin Morgan's white-ball squad was quick to replicate the fine start of Joe Root's team in whites - a resounding win to begin the series, so much so that would deflate most oppositions going around. However, things are a shade different with England's close competitor in the T20I rankings as Kohli and Co. bounced backed in typical grandeur.

India made the bold move to go in with just five specialist bowlers while handing debuts to the dynamic duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan - two immensely talented stars whose careers have coincided in surprising fashion. While Kishan made merry at the top of the order, Surya's wait to stride down to the crease in India blues continued, for skipper Kohli had found his mojo again.

In a terrific bowling display, India strangled the behemoth batting line-up of England to 164 on a fine surface with a slew of variations to shut down the big hits. The Indian pacers - Bhuvi, Thakur and Hardik Pandya - mixed up their lengths with stellar changes in pace as England batsmen had a tough time to find their timing.

India vs England: Ishan in focus as Kohli & Co. eyes series lead

The stage was set for India's response and so it began with a strong-willed boy opening the innings for his country in his first-ever international game. There were no nerves, neither did the shots jet out with a rash exuberance of youth. Ishan Kishan marked his arrival in style with a cracking half-century - the second Indian to do so on T20I debut - to stifle the England bowlers who had a hard time with the ball. Skipper Virat Kohli soon took guard at the non-striker's end and an out-of-form self was charged up with Kishan's brilliance at the other end.

Kohli, in a flash, found his best self holding the bat and the characteristic shots were all onto the fore once again. The fluidic drive and the malleable flicks graced the fans and Kohli went one-up when he finished the game with a classic 'Nataraja' for six, in a sense of nonchalance and put the English challenge level.

Come Tuesday, the host will not have its loyal fans in the stands for obvious reasons, but the challenge remains the same with a World Cup preparation on its way behind the curtains.

India vs England: No spectators allowed for the remaining T20Is in Ahmedabad

Our correspondents Vijay Lokapally, Shayan Acharya and Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya discuss the men's side's red-ball tour, the switch to T20 and the importance of the series in the run-up to the T20 World Cup and the all-important return to the field for the women's side.



FORM GUIDE (last five matches)

India WLLWW

England LWWWW

WHAT THEY SAID "I had to shift the focus back to the basics. Probably thinking of too many variables on the outside. I've always taken pride in doing the job for the team, so more happy about that than scoring 70 odd. - Virat Kohli on regaining his fine touch with the bat "He's (Kishan) obviously a star player, he's done that for Mumbai Indians, numerous amounts of time so I wasn't surprised when I saw him kind of teeing off a bit because everyone knows he's a star player so good on him," - Jason Roy on Ishan Kishan's brilliant debut innings



TEAMS (from)

India : Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K. L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan.

: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K. L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan. England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

