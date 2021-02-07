IND vs ENG: Kohli's wicket was special, says Dom Bess

Off-spinner Dom Bess was the star performer for England on day three as he ran through India’s batting unit picking up four wickets including that of Virat Kohli.

The 23-year-old had the Indian skipper caught at short-leg with a flighted delivery outside off and said he felt it was a special wicket.

“It was special but more for what my process was. It is not about getting that magic ball. It is about smashing in 10-15 balls in a good area and then something will happen,” Bess explained.

“I think he is a world-class player and one of the best. But it is that process and that is what I was pleased about. I kept it in a spot and then one went straight to (Ollie) Pope (fielder),” he added.

On the match situation, Bess said: “We have taken six wickets and it has set the game nicely. As we have seen, it has started to spin and it is only going to do more. We are pretty close to a new ball. We are in a great seat at the moment.”

The spinner also had words of praise for Pant’s knock calling it phenomenal and courageous. “I think how he played was courageous and bold. If one goes straight up there, it is a completely different game. They are five down and in a big hole.

"He hit every single one of them so cleanly and that is good execution. That is probably why he is playing Test cricket for India,” said Bess.