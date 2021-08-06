IND vs ENG: James Anderson overtakes Anil Kumble to become third-leading wicket-taker in Tests

England's James Anderson went past former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets on Friday, making him the third-leading wicket taker in Test cricket.

The 39-year-old reached the milestone during England's first Test against India at Trent Bridge after dismissing India opener KL Rahul for 84 in the first innings.

FOLLOW LIVE - ENG v IND, 1st TEST, DAY 3

Anderson took two wickets in two balls in the second session on Day Two, dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara (4) and skipper Virat Kohli (0) to equal Kumble's tally of 619 wickets. Anderson then skimmed past Kumble's haul by getting an outside-edge off Rahul to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler in the second session on Day Three.

The seamer then added another wicket off his next over - dismissing Shardul Thakur for nought in similar fashion - earning his fourth wicket in the process.

Anderson crossed the feat in his 163rd Test match - 31 matches more than Kumble who reached the feat in his 132nd Test.

YESSS @jimmy9 moves past Anil Kumble to become the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history!!



Scorecard/Videos: https://t.co/5eQO5BWXUp



#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3JUktTb3D1 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 6, 2021

Spin legends Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets in 133 matches) and Shane Warne (708 in 145 matches) are the only bowlers ahead of Anderson in the record books.

ALSO READ - IND v ENG: Joe Root surpasses Alastair Cook to become England's highest international run-scorer

The 39-year-old had recently marked another milestone in his illustrious career as he completed 1000 first-class wickets in July.

The veteran achieved the incredible feat while playing for Lancashire in a County Championship match against Kent and thus became just the fifth pacer to claim 1,000 first-class wickets in the 21st century.

The most successful fast bowler in Test cricket, Anderson's 620* wickets in 163 matches for England have come at an average of 26.68 with 30 five-wicket hauls.