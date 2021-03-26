India vs England: Rishabh Pant smashes 40-ball 77

Indian batsman Rishabh Pant brought up his highest score in one-day international (ODI) cricket during his team's match against England at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday.

In the second game of the three-match series, India had lost skipper Virat Kohli (66 runs off 79 balls) during the final ball of the 32nd over bowled by leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

MATCH BLOG | IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Score: Rahul 100, Pant, Hardik fireworks set England 337 target

Pant then joined centurion K. L. Rahul (108 from 114) in the middle and put on 113 runs for the fourth wicket. The Delhi-based wicketkeeper's innings of 77 off 40 balls included three fours and seven maximums.

Pant was eventually dismissed by English pacer Tom Curran after propelling his side past the 300-run mark. The 23-year-old's previous best score in ODIs was 71, which came against West Indies in Chennai during December 2019.

Pant, who is playing an ODI after 14 months, has managed to accumulate 451 runs in the format so far at an average of 30.07 and strike rate of 112.47. He has two half-centuries to his name, the latest of which came in 28 balls.