IND V ENG

Virat Kohli fastest to 23,000 international runs

Kohli went past 23,000 international runs on Day One of the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval. His tally of runs is seventh among all batsmen across formats.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 September, 2021 17:00 IST

Kohli becomes just the seventh batsman to amass over 23000 runs in international cricket while being the fastest to the feat ahead of Sachin Tendulkar.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 September, 2021 17:00 IST

Virat Kohli moved to 23,000 runs in international cricket with an on-drive off James Anderson in the first innings of the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval. He is the fastest to the landmark, reaching there in his 440th match, and his tally is seventh among all batsmen.

FOLLOW LIVE - ENG vs IND, 4th TEST, DAY 1

Kohli has scored his runs at an average of over 55, which is the best in the group of batsmen with the most runs. He has 70 centuries and 115 half-centuries.

READ - IND v ENG: Joe Root surpasses Alastair Cook to become England's highest international run-scorer

Tendulkar sits at the top of the charts, with 34,357 runs. Kohli is the third among Indians in the elite group, with Rahul Dravid (24,208 runs) above him.

In Test matches, Kohli has 7675 runs, making him the sixth most prolific Indian batsman.

Quickest to 23,000

BatsmanInnings taken
Virat Kohli490*
Sachin Tendulkar522
Ricky Ponting544
Jacques Kallis551
Kumar Sangakkara568
Rahul Dravid576
Mahela Jayawardena645

Read more stories on IND V ENG.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App