IND vs ENG IND V ENG Virat Kohli fastest to 23,000 international runs Kohli went past 23,000 international runs on Day One of the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval. His tally of runs is seventh among all batsmen across formats. Team Sportstar 02 September, 2021 17:00 IST Kohli becomes just the seventh batsman to amass over 23000 runs in international cricket while being the fastest to the feat ahead of Sachin Tendulkar. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 02 September, 2021 17:00 IST Virat Kohli moved to 23,000 runs in international cricket with an on-drive off James Anderson in the first innings of the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval. He is the fastest to the landmark, reaching there in his 440th match, and his tally is seventh among all batsmen.FOLLOW LIVE - ENG vs IND, 4th TEST, DAY 1Kohli has scored his runs at an average of over 55, which is the best in the group of batsmen with the most runs. He has 70 centuries and 115 half-centuries.READ - IND v ENG: Joe Root surpasses Alastair Cook to become England's highest international run-scorer Tendulkar sits at the top of the charts, with 34,357 runs. Kohli is the third among Indians in the elite group, with Rahul Dravid (24,208 runs) above him.In Test matches, Kohli has 7675 runs, making him the sixth most prolific Indian batsman.Quickest to 23,000BatsmanInnings takenVirat Kohli490*Sachin Tendulkar522Ricky Ponting544Jacques Kallis551Kumar Sangakkara568Rahul Dravid576Mahela Jayawardena645 Read more stories on IND V ENG. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :