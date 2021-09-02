Virat Kohli fastest to 23,000 international runs

Virat Kohli moved to 23,000 runs in international cricket with an on-drive off James Anderson in the first innings of the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval. He is the fastest to the landmark, reaching there in his 440th match, and his tally is seventh among all batsmen.

Kohli has scored his runs at an average of over 55, which is the best in the group of batsmen with the most runs. He has 70 centuries and 115 half-centuries.

Tendulkar sits at the top of the charts, with 34,357 runs. Kohli is the third among Indians in the elite group, with Rahul Dravid (24,208 runs) above him.

In Test matches, Kohli has 7675 runs, making him the sixth most prolific Indian batsman.

Quickest to 23,000