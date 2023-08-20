IND vs IRE, 2nd T20 Live Score: Jaiswal, Tilak fall early for India vs Ireland

- August 20, 2023 19:47WJaiswal departs
Another bowling change. Craig Young with the ball.
Short from Young and Jaiswal goes after it. But he can’t Campher in the outfield. Great catch. India loses first wicket.
- August 20, 2023 19:44IND 26/0 in 3 overs
McCarthy into the attack for Ireland. Three singles to start the over.
Last ball of the over, McCarthy offers some width and Jaiswal slashes it for a four in front of short third man.
- August 20, 2023 19:39IND 18/0 in 2 overs
Little with the second over of the day. On the pads and Gaikwad clips it away for a boundary. Slight width and Gaikwad slices it for a single.
Little goes short and Jaiswal pulls it in front of square for another boundary. He follows it up with the first six of the day. On the body and lifts it over square leg boundary for a six.
- August 20, 2023 19:35IND 2/0 in 1 over
Mark Adair with the first over for Ireland. Jaiswal on strike. Jaiswal on strike. Leaves the first one and takes a single in the second.
Gaikwad defends with a straight bat. Good start from Adair. Just two runs from the first over.
- August 20, 2023 19:30India begins first innings
Indian openers -- Jaiswal and Gaikwad -- are out in the middle. They will look to provide their side with a strong start.
- August 20, 2023 19:19Toss Update
Ireland wins toss, to bowl first
- August 20, 2023 19:18Captain Bumrah
- August 20, 2023 19:07Ireland’s playing XI
- August 20, 2023 19:05India unchanged
India fields an unchanged 11.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Sanju Samson (wk), 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Prasidh Krishna, 9 Jasprit Bumrah (capt), 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Ravi Bishnoi
- August 20, 2023 18:56In other news
- August 20, 2023 18:37No rain in sight
- August 20, 2023 18:36SQUADS
INDIA
Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan
IRELAND
Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young
- August 20, 2023 18:34What happened in the first T20I?
Pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah ticked all the boxes on his much-anticipated return to lead India to a two-run win over Ireland by DLS Method in a rain-interrupted first T20I of the three-match series, here on Friday.
Leading the side on his return after an 11-month injury layoff, Bumrah claimed 2 for 24 with nine dot balls and formed a formidable pair with T20I debutant Prasidh Krishna (2/32) to restrict Ireland to 139 for 7 after opting to bowl.
Things looked bleak for the hosts after they were down 59 for 6 in the 11th over but their No 8 Barry McCarthy produced an amazing recovery, blazing his way to a 33-ball 51 not out (4x4, 4x6) to lift their total to a respectable 139 for 7.
- August 20, 2023 18:30Predicted XIs
INDIA
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
IRELAND
Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Craig Young
- August 20, 2023 18:27When and where to watch India vs Ireland 2nd T20I live in India?
The second T20I between India and Ireland will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema at 7:30 PM IST.
Sports-18 1 and Sports-18 1 HD will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.
- August 20, 2023 18:24Preview
Buoyed by Jasprit Bumrah’s impressive return, fancied India will hope for better weather and a chance for the team’s young batters to prove their mettle in the second T20 International against Ireland here on Sunday.
After the Bumrah-led bowling attack impressed to restrict Ireland to 139 for seven in the series opener, incessant rain denied the middle-order batters an opportunity to prove their worth.
India was declared winner by two runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method and both the teams will hope that they get to play a full match in the second game.READ MORE
