Live

IND vs IRE, 2nd T20 Live Score: Jaiswal, Tilak fall early for India vs Ireland

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the second T20I between India and Ireland in the Malahide Cricket Club ground in Dublin on Sunday.

Updated : Aug 20, 2023 19:52 IST

Team Sportstar
Tilak Varma of India hits 4 during the 2nd T20I match between the West Indies and India at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on August 6, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)
Tilak Varma of India hits 4 during the 2nd T20I match between the West Indies and India at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on August 6, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) | Photo Credit: RANDY BROOKS
Tilak Varma of India hits 4 during the 2nd T20I match between the West Indies and India at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on August 6, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) | Photo Credit: RANDY BROOKS

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the second T20I between India and Ireland in the Malahide Cricket Club ground in Dublin on Sunday.

  • August 20, 2023 19:47
    W
    Jaiswal departs

    Another bowling change. Craig Young with the ball.

    Short from Young and Jaiswal goes after it. But he can’t Campher in the outfield. Great catch. India loses first wicket.

  • August 20, 2023 19:44
    IND 26/0 in 3 overs

    McCarthy into the attack for Ireland. Three singles to start the over.

    Last ball of the over, McCarthy offers some width and Jaiswal slashes it for a four in front of short third man.

  • August 20, 2023 19:39
    IND 18/0 in 2 overs

    Little with the second over of the day. On the pads and Gaikwad clips it away for a boundary. Slight width and Gaikwad slices it for a single.

    Little goes short and Jaiswal pulls it in front of square for another boundary. He follows it up with the first six of the day. On the body and lifts it over square leg boundary for a six.

  • August 20, 2023 19:35
    IND 2/0 in 1 over

    Mark Adair with the first over for Ireland. Jaiswal on strike. Jaiswal on strike. Leaves the first one and takes a single in the second.

    Gaikwad defends with a straight bat. Good start from Adair. Just two runs from the first over.

  • August 20, 2023 19:30
    India begins first innings

    Indian openers -- Jaiswal and Gaikwad -- are out in the middle. They will look to provide their side with a strong start.

  • August 20, 2023 19:19
    Toss Update

    Ireland wins toss, to bowl first

  • August 20, 2023 19:18
    Captain Bumrah

  • August 20, 2023 19:07
    Ireland’s playing XI
  • August 20, 2023 19:05
    India unchanged

    India fields an unchanged 11.

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Sanju Samson (wk), 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Prasidh Krishna, 9 Jasprit Bumrah (capt), 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Ravi Bishnoi

  • August 20, 2023 18:56
    In other news

    India Asia Cup 2023 squad selection on August 21: Rahul, Iyer, backups in focus

  • August 20, 2023 18:37
    No rain in sight
  • August 20, 2023 18:36
    SQUADS

    INDIA

    Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

    IRELAND

    Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young

  • August 20, 2023 18:34
    What happened in the first T20I?

    Pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah ticked all the boxes on his much-anticipated return to lead India to a two-run win over Ireland by DLS Method in a rain-interrupted first T20I of the three-match series, here on Friday.

    Leading the side on his return after an 11-month injury layoff, Bumrah claimed 2 for 24 with nine dot balls and formed a formidable pair with T20I debutant Prasidh Krishna (2/32) to restrict Ireland to 139 for 7 after opting to bowl.

    Things looked bleak for the hosts after they were down 59 for 6 in the 11th over but their No 8 Barry McCarthy produced an amazing recovery, blazing his way to a 33-ball 51 not out (4x4, 4x6) to lift their total to a respectable 139 for 7.

    READ MORE

  • August 20, 2023 18:30
    Predicted XIs

    INDIA

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

    IRELAND

    Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Craig Young

  • August 20, 2023 18:27
    When and where to watch India vs Ireland 2nd T20I live in India?

    The second T20I between India and Ireland will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema at 7:30 PM IST.

    Sports-18 1 and Sports-18 1 HD will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.

  • August 20, 2023 18:24
    Preview

    Buoyed by Jasprit Bumrah’s impressive return, fancied India will hope for better weather and a chance for the team’s young batters to prove their mettle in the second T20 International against Ireland here on Sunday.

    After the Bumrah-led bowling attack impressed to restrict Ireland to 139 for seven in the series opener, incessant rain denied the middle-order batters an opportunity to prove their worth.

    India was declared winner by two runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method and both the teams will hope that they get to play a full match in the second game.

    READ MORE

India /

Ireland /

Jasprit Bumrah

