New Zealand vs India, 5th T20 LIVE score: Another failure for Samson

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand at the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui.

WICKET! Samson hits Scott Kuggeleijn straight into the hands of extra cover! Another opportunity squandered for Samson... He is dismissed for 2.

IND 8/0 in 1 over: Rahul crashes the second ball through the point region for a boundary. No six to get off the mark from Samson this time.

Sanju Samson and KL Rahul are out in the middle. Southee with the new ball.

India innings

Rohit Sharma wins the toss and India will bat first. It's a straight swap for India: Rohit in for Kohli and will bat at No. 3. Sanju Samson will continue to open.

Virat Kohli will be rested for the game. Rohit Sharma is coming out for the toss. No Williamson either for New Zealand.

Pitch report

"Even covering with the grass on the pitch," says Mike Hesson. "It will be a good batting pitch. Pretty big ground. Wind factor will be crucial and the side that can defend the shorter boundary will be effective. The ball does skid on and it will spin later on."

Match preview

India will eye a rare 5-0 whitewash against New Zealand in the final T20 International in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

New Zealand has never lost all games in a bilateral T20I series (three or more matches) at home. While this puts India in a unique position going ahead, it will still stay fifth in the ICC T20I rankings behind Pakistan, Australia, England and South Africa. Read the full preview here.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K. L. Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar. New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner. Match starts at: 12.30pm IST.

