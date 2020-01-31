Shardul Thakur: We play for such nail-biting finishes

Seven from six. Seven wickets in hand. Two set batsmen at the crease. It was all going New Zealand's way until it wasn't. If Mohammed Shami was the party spoiler in Hamilton, then Shardul Thakur ruined the night for the host in Wellington on Friday.

Thakur successfully defended seven off the final over in the fourth T20I as India went 4-0 up in the five-match T20I series. Needing 14 to win in the Super Over, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul got the visitor over the line with a ball to spare.

As it happened| Thakur, Rahul help India seal Super Over thriller in Wellington

"I'm feeling good, we play for such nail-biting finishes, we couldn't have asked for anything more in these two games," said Thakur after the match.

"After the last game we learnt that we should never lose hope. The wicket on the first ball of the last over was crucial because it made them nervous," he added. Thakur contributed with the bat as well, scoring 20 off 15 balls but the Mumbai cricketer feels he could've done better. "Good contribution from me with the bat, I should have carried on and hopefully I'll get more next time," he said.