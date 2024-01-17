MagazineBuy Print

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium: Venue hosting IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match in New York unveiled

The 34,000-seater Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, set to host India-Pakistan clash among eight T20 World Cup matches was unveiled.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 22:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, scheduled to host eight matches in the 2024 T20 World Cup was unveiled on Wednesday.
The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, scheduled to host eight matches in the 2024 T20 World Cup was unveiled on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ICC
infoIcon

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, scheduled to host eight matches in the 2024 T20 World Cup was unveiled on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ICC

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, scheduled to host eight matches in the 2024 T20 World Cup was unveiled on Wednesday.

The 34,000-seat stadium is also scheduled to host the high-profile fixture between India and Pakistan on 9 June.

“We are excited to be unveiling the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024,” ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said.

ALSO READ: England hoping for Jofra Archer’s availability for T20 World Cup

It is an incredibly important milestone in the lead up to the biggest ICC event ever, with work commencing on the stadium which will be able to accommodate 34,000 cricket fans.”

“We are partnering with world-class suppliers to deliver the modular stadium to ensure that players and fans can enjoy an unforgettable experience across the eight matches in New York in June this year.”

T20 World Cup matches at New York
Sri Lanka vs South Africa - June 3, 2024
India vs Ireland - June 5, 2024
Canada vs Ireland - June 7, 2024
Netherlands vs South Africa - June 8, 2024
India vs Pakistan - June 9, 2024
South Africa vs Bangladesh - June 10, 2024
Pakistan vs Canada - June 11, 2024
USA vs Canada - June 12, 2024

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

Pakistan /

ICC

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
