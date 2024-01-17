Nassau County International Cricket Stadium: Venue hosting IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match in New York unveiled

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, scheduled to host eight matches in the 2024 T20 World Cup was unveiled on Wednesday.

The 34,000-seat stadium is also scheduled to host the high-profile fixture between India and Pakistan on 9 June.

“We are excited to be unveiling the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024,” ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said.

It is an incredibly important milestone in the lead up to the biggest ICC event ever, with work commencing on the stadium which will be able to accommodate 34,000 cricket fans.”

“We are partnering with world-class suppliers to deliver the modular stadium to ensure that players and fans can enjoy an unforgettable experience across the eight matches in New York in June this year.”