MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Rinku, Rohit equal record for most runs off a single over in T20 internationals

The duo scored 36 off the final over of the innings to equal the record held by Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard who both scored six sixes off an over against England and Sri Lanka respectively.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 20:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma, left, celebrates his 100 runs with teammate Rinku Singh during the third T20 cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Bengaluru, India
India’s captain Rohit Sharma, left, celebrates his 100 runs with teammate Rinku Singh during the third T20 cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Bengaluru, India | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV/ AP
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma, left, celebrates his 100 runs with teammate Rinku Singh during the third T20 cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Bengaluru, India | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV/ AP

Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh equalled the record for most runs scored off a single over in T20 internationals after plundering 36 runs off Karim Janat’s final over during the 3rd T20i against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The duo scored 36 off the final over of the innings to equal the record held by Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard who both scored six sixes off an over against England and Sri Lanka respectively.

The duo rescued India from a precarious situation at 22/4 in the fifth over to aggregate the highest fifth-wicket partnership in T20Is, with an unbeaten 190-run partnership off just 95 balls.

FOLLOW LIVE: India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Live updates

The stand was also the highest stand between Indian batters for any wicket in international T20s.

The duo smashed 103 runs off the last five overs to take India to 212 for four at the end of its innings. Captain Rohit scored his fifth international T20 century, the most for any batter in the world, finishing the innings unbeaten on 121 off 69 balls.

Yuvraj’s onslaught came against England’s Stuart Broad during the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 while, Pollard smashed Akila Dananjaya for 36 runs during a bilateral series encounter at Antigua in 2021.

Related Topics

Rohit Sharma /

Rinku Singh /

India /

Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 Live Score: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers - Updates, injury news, statistics
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Rinku, Rohit equal record for most runs off a single over in T20 internationals
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Score: Afghanistan 4/0 (1) in 213-run chase vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Suryakumar Yadav undergoes sports hernia surgery
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma scores fifth T20 international century, tops list of batters with most hundreds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Suryakumar Yadav undergoes sports hernia surgery
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Rinku, Rohit equal record for most runs off a single over in T20 internationals
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma scores fifth T20 international century, tops list of batters with most hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Score: Afghanistan 4/0 (1) in 213-run chase vs India
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC T20I rankings: Axar attains career-best fifth place among bowlers; Jaiswal moves to sixth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 Live Score: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers - Updates, injury news, statistics
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Rinku, Rohit equal record for most runs off a single over in T20 internationals
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Score: Afghanistan 4/0 (1) in 213-run chase vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Suryakumar Yadav undergoes sports hernia surgery
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma scores fifth T20 international century, tops list of batters with most hundreds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment