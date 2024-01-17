IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Rinku, Rohit equal record for most runs off a single over in T20 internationals

Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh equalled the record for most runs scored off a single over in T20 internationals after plundering 36 runs off Karim Janat’s final over during the 3rd T20i against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The duo scored 36 off the final over of the innings to equal the record held by Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard who both scored six sixes off an over against England and Sri Lanka respectively.

The duo rescued India from a precarious situation at 22/4 in the fifth over to aggregate the highest fifth-wicket partnership in T20Is, with an unbeaten 190-run partnership off just 95 balls.

The stand was also the highest stand between Indian batters for any wicket in international T20s.

The duo smashed 103 runs off the last five overs to take India to 212 for four at the end of its innings. Captain Rohit scored his fifth international T20 century, the most for any batter in the world, finishing the innings unbeaten on 121 off 69 balls.

Yuvraj’s onslaught came against England’s Stuart Broad during the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 while, Pollard smashed Akila Dananjaya for 36 runs during a bilateral series encounter at Antigua in 2021.