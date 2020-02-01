India vs Pakistan: What happened in 2018 Under-19 World Cup semifinal

India reaffirmed its supremacy in age-group cricket, beating arch-rival Pakistan by 203 runs to make it to its sixth ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup final in Christchurch.

India has won the tournament in 2000 (under Mohammed Kaif), 2008 (Virat Kohli), 2012 (Unmukt Chand), 2018 (Prithvi Shaw) while losing two finals in 2006 (Cheteshwar Pujara) and 2016 (Ishan Kishan).

Shubhman Gill hit an unbeaten 102 off 94 balls to guide India to 272 for 9 after winning the toss before seamer Ishan Porel (4/17 in 6 overs) scythed through the top-order with a terrific opening spell, bowling Pakistan out for a mere 69 in 29.3 overs.

