Cricket Cricket India vs Pakistan: What happened in 2018 Under-19 World Cup semifinal Shubhman Gill hit an unbeaten 102 off 94 balls to guide India to 272 for 9 before Ishan Porel (4/17) scythed through the top-order with a terrific opening spell. Team Sportstar 01 February, 2020 12:54 IST Indian bowlers, led by Ishan Porel, tore through Pakistan's batting line-up to lead their side to a 203-run win in the semifinal of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2018. - AFP Team Sportstar 01 February, 2020 12:54 IST India reaffirmed its supremacy in age-group cricket, beating arch-rival Pakistan by 203 runs to make it to its sixth ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup final in Christchurch.India has won the tournament in 2000 (under Mohammed Kaif), 2008 (Virat Kohli), 2012 (Unmukt Chand), 2018 (Prithvi Shaw) while losing two finals in 2006 (Cheteshwar Pujara) and 2016 (Ishan Kishan).READ| India vs Pakistan Under-19 World Cup head-to-head record Shubhman Gill hit an unbeaten 102 off 94 balls to guide India to 272 for 9 after winning the toss before seamer Ishan Porel (4/17 in 6 overs) scythed through the top-order with a terrific opening spell, bowling Pakistan out for a mere 69 in 29.3 overs. India's #FutureStars applaud their fantastic fans that cheered them into the #U19CWC Final! #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/V2LkzSBD8o— ICC (@ICC) January 30, 2018 India eventually romped to a record fourth Under-19 World Cup title in at Bay Oval, to finish an unbeaten campaign. India had pulled off its second highest successful chase in U-19 World Cups against Australia in the final, after the 226 to beat the same opponent in Townsville in 2012. The Shaw-led India rode on Manjot Kalra's unbeaten on 101 off 102 balls