India vs Pakistan Under-19 World Cup head-to-head record

A half-century from opener Muhammad Huraira on debut and a fine bowling performance powered Pakistan to a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Friday, setting up an exciting semifinal against arch-rival India.

Defending champions India and Pakistan play their semifinal in Potchefstroom on February 4. India had beaten Australia in its quarterfinal match.

India and Pakistan have played each other nine times in the U-19 World Cup, five have been won by Pakistan while India has emerged the winner four times.

