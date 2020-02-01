Cricket

India vs Pakistan Under-19 World Cup head-to-head record

India and Pakistan have played each other nine times in the U-19 World Cup, five have been won by Pakistan while India has emerged the winner four times.

01 February, 2020 10:07 IST

India beat Pakistan by 203 runs in the semifinal of the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup.   -  GETTY IMAGES

A half-century from opener Muhammad Huraira on debut and a fine bowling performance powered Pakistan to a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Friday, setting up an exciting semifinal against arch-rival India.

Defending champions India and Pakistan play their semifinal in Potchefstroom on February 4. India had beaten Australia in its quarterfinal match.

India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 1988- Pakistan won by 68 runs

India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 1998- India won by 5 wickets

India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2002- Pakistan won by 2 wickets

India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2004 (Semifinal) - Pakistan won by 5 wickets

India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2006 (Final) - Pakistan won by 38 runs

India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2010 (Quarterfinal) - Pakistan won by 2 wickets

India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2012 (Quarterfinal) - India won by 1 wicket

India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2014- India won by 40 runs

India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2018 (Semifinal) - India won by 203 runs

