Cricket Cricket India vs Pakistan Under-19 World Cup head-to-head record India and Pakistan have played each other nine times in the U-19 World Cup, five have been won by Pakistan while India has emerged the winner four times. Team Sportstar 01 February, 2020 10:07 IST India beat Pakistan by 203 runs in the semifinal of the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 01 February, 2020 10:07 IST A half-century from opener Muhammad Huraira on debut and a fine bowling performance powered Pakistan to a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Friday, setting up an exciting semifinal against arch-rival India.Defending champions India and Pakistan play their semifinal in Potchefstroom on February 4. India had beaten Australia in its quarterfinal match.India and Pakistan have played each other nine times in the U-19 World Cup, five have been won by Pakistan while India has emerged the winner four times. READ| U-19 World Cup: Pakistan beats Afghanistan by six wickets, sets up semifinal clash with India India vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 1988- Pakistan won by 68 runsIndia vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 1998- India won by 5 wicketsIndia vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2002- Pakistan won by 2 wicketsIndia vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2004 (Semifinal) - Pakistan won by 5 wicketsIndia vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2006 (Final) - Pakistan won by 38 runsIndia vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2010 (Quarterfinal) - Pakistan won by 2 wicketsIndia vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2012 (Quarterfinal) - India won by 1 wicketIndia vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2014- India won by 40 runsIndia vs Pakistan- U19 World Cup 2018 (Semifinal) - India won by 203 runs Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.