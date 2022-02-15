Cricket

India vs SL: Mohali to host Virat Kohli's 100th Test

15 February, 2022 17:40 IST

Virat Kohli is set to play his 100th Test in Mohali in March.   -  AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the fixtures for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka starting this month.

The T20I series will begin on February 24 in Lucknow before the second (26th) and third T20I (27th) is played in Dharamsala. 

Virat Kohli is set to play his 100th Test in Mohali starting from March, while the day-night second Test will be played in Bengaluru from March 12. The two Test series will be a part of the 2021-23 World Test Championship.

FIXTURES:

1st T20I - Lucknow - 24th February

2nd T20I - Dharamsala - 26th February

3rd T20I - Dharamsala - 27th February

1st Test - Mohali - March 4-8

2nd Test - Bengaluru - March 12-16 (D/N)

 

