India vs SL: Mohali to host Virat Kohli's 100th Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the fixtures for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka starting this month.

The T20I series will begin on February 24 in Lucknow before the second (26th) and third T20I (27th) is played in Dharamsala.

RELATED | Rohit Sharma requests the media to stop hunting for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is set to play his 100th Test in Mohali starting from March, while the day-night second Test will be played in Bengaluru from March 12. The two Test series will be a part of the 2021-23 World Test Championship.

RELATED | WTC Points Table: India drops to fifth spot after series defeat to South Africa