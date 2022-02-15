Cricket Cricket India vs SL: Mohali to host Virat Kohli's 100th Test The T20I series will begin on February 24 in Lucknow before the second (26th) and third T20I (27th) is moved to Dharamsala. Team Sportstar 15 February, 2022 17:40 IST Virat Kohli is set to play his 100th Test in Mohali in March. - AFP Team Sportstar 15 February, 2022 17:40 IST The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the fixtures for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka starting this month.The T20I series will begin on February 24 in Lucknow before the second (26th) and third T20I (27th) is played in Dharamsala. RELATED | Rohit Sharma requests the media to stop hunting for Virat Kohli Virat Kohli is set to play his 100th Test in Mohali starting from March, while the day-night second Test will be played in Bengaluru from March 12. The two Test series will be a part of the 2021-23 World Test Championship.RELATED | WTC Points Table: India drops to fifth spot after series defeat to South AfricaFIXTURES:1st T20I - Lucknow - 24th February 2nd T20I - Dharamsala - 26th February3rd T20I - Dharamsala - 27th February1st Test - Mohali - March 4-82nd Test - Bengaluru - March 12-16 (D/N) Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :