Sri Lanka wants to play fearless cricket, says women's head coach Hashan Tillakaratne

The just-concluded T20I series against India was a learning curve for Sri Lanka’s women’s cricket team. Even though the Chamari Athapaththu-led side lost the series 1-2, it came back strongly in the final game after suffering defeats in the first two. Sri Lanka had lost its last 12 T20Is against India and had never beaten it at home.

And now, as it gears up for the ODI series beginning Friday, coach Hashan Tillakaratne believes the team can cause a few upsets if it plays to its strengths. “Our preparation has been really good throughout the series. The win in the third T20I game boosted our confidence. If we can play to our potential, then we can cause a few upsets against India,” Tillakaratne, a former Sri Lanka international, said.

Harmanpreet Kaur bats for more women's Test cricket

Fearless cricket

Talking about the Indian team, Tillakaratne said, “We all know how strong the Indian team is, and we have a lot of respect for them, and they are the No. 2 side in the world, so we will play our best cricket to beat them.”

READ: Mithali Raj: Schools must encourage team sports for girls

“As far as our team is concerned, we want to play fearless cricket. Our batters let us down badly in the series against Pakistan and the last few games, but in the third T20I against India, all departments played excellently, and we expect something like that from them. They are very talented. If you look closely, our bowling has improved a lot. Despite India having so many top batters, we managed to keep them under 140, so that’s a plus,” the coach said.