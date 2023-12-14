SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: India misses out on review due to DRS unavailability

India could not take a review for a caught-behind appeal against South Africa’s David Miller in the third T20I on Thursday due to a temporary unavailability of the Decision Review System (DRS).

The incident happened during the ninth over of the South African chase. Ravindra Jadeja’s arm-ball went past Miller’s outside edge, prompting huge appeals from the Indian side. But the umpire turned down the appeals leaving India helpless.

It was reported only an over before that DRS would be temporarily unavailable due to some technical issues. Two balls after the Miller incident, DRS was back in play.

India, after being inserted, had scored 201/7 in the first innings, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav starring with a fourth T20I hundred.