SA vs IND, first Test live streaming info: When and where to watch the 1st Test between South Africa and India

India will look to start off its quest to win a test series in South Africa on the right note with the first of the two tests starting at Centurion on boxing day, December 26.

The best result India has managed so far in South Africa is a drawn series in 2010/11.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will return to the team for the first time since the ill-fated World Cup final and will be key in a batting order that has a few new faces this time out.

Here all the live streaming and telecast details ahead of the first test:

When and where is the first Test between South Africa and India being played?

The first Test between South Africa and India will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion between December 26 and 30.

What time does the first Test between South Africa and India begin?

The first Test between South Africa and India will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the first Test between South Africa and India?

The first Test between South Africa and India will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match can also be live streamed via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.