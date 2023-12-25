MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND, first Test live streaming info: When and where to watch the 1st Test between South Africa and India

SA vs IND: Here’s the live streaming and telecast details of the first Test between South Africa and India at Centurion.

Published : Dec 25, 2023 19:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian players Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session ahead of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, in Gauteng, South Africa
Indian players Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session ahead of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, in Gauteng, South Africa | Photo Credit: PTI
Indian players Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session ahead of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, in Gauteng, South Africa | Photo Credit: PTI

India will look to start off its quest to win a test series in South Africa on the right note with the first of the two tests starting at Centurion on boxing day, December 26.

The best result India has managed so far in South Africa is a drawn series in 2010/11.

ALSO READ: IND vs SA: Want to achieve what no Indian team has achieved in South Africa, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will return to the team for the first time since the ill-fated World Cup final and will be key in a batting order that has a few new faces this time out.

Here all the live streaming and telecast details ahead of the first test:

When and where is the first Test between South Africa and India being played?

The first Test between South Africa and India will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion between December 26 and 30.

What time does the first Test between South Africa and India begin?

The first Test between South Africa and India will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the first Test between South Africa and India?

The first Test between South Africa and India will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match can also be live streamed via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar
South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Tristan Stubbs

Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

