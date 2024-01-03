SA vs IND, second Test Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch the 2nd Test between South Africa and India

India will look for a quick bounce back as it takes on South Africa in the second Test between the two side at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The home side had crushed India by a margin of an innings and 32 runs, ensuring the visiting side’s wait for a series win in South Africa continued on.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details ahead of the second test:

When and where is the second Test between South Africa and India being played?

The second Test between South Africa and India will be played at in Newlands Stadium in Cape Town from January 3.

What time does the second Test between South Africa and India begin?

The second Test between South Africa and India will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the second Test between South Africa and India?

The second Test between South Africa and India will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match can also be live streamed via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.