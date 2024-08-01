SL vs IND 1st ODI, Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads

India will take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Rohit Sharma will be back to lead the Indian side along with Virat Kohli. This will be Gautam Gambhir’s first ODI series as a coach.

SL vs IND 1st ODI Match Details:

When will SL vs IND 1st ODI match take place?

The 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and India will take place on Friday, August 2.

When will SL vs IND 1st ODI match start?

The 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and India will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for SL vs IND 1st ODI match?

The toss for the 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and India will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will SL vs IND 1st ODI match take place?

The 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and India will be held at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

How to watch SL vs IND 1st ODI match live on TV in India?

The 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and India will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming through the Sony Liv app and website.

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Eshan Malinga