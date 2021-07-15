Cricket Cricket Kusal Perera set to miss India series with injury The nature and type of injury sustained by the southpaw is not yet known. PTI Colombo 15 July, 2021 22:22 IST Perera led Sri Lanka in its recent tour to England. - AP PTI Colombo 15 July, 2021 22:22 IST Former captain and Sri Lankan batting's mainstay Kusal Perera will miss the six-match series against India starting July 18 due to an unspecified injury.Perera was the captain of the Sri Lankan team in England but since the central contract dispute between players and cricket board, Dasun Shanaka has been appointed captain at his expense."Kusal Perera is almost certain to be out of Sri Lanka's series against India, after picking up a shoulder injury. The team has not divulged the exact nature of the injury, nor withdrawn him officially, but a team doctor says he's likely to be out for six weeks," ESPN Cricinfo reported.ALSO READ | Warwickshire skipper Rhodes to lead County Select XI in warm-up game against India Perera was one of Sri Lanka's three half-centurions in the ODI series against England. The 30-year-old has scored 3071 runs in 107 ODIs along with 1347 runs in 50 T20 Internationals. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :