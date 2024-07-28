SL vs IND Second T20I Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads

Sri Lanka will take on India in the second game of a three-match T20I series at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium on Sunday, looking to make a comeback after trailing 0-1 in the series.

This will be India’s first T20I series under the stewardship of former opening batter Gautam Gambhir and under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav.

SL vs IND Second T20I Match Details:

When will SL vs IND Second T20I match take place?

The second T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will take place on Sunday, July 28.

When will SL vs IND Second T20I match start?

The second T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for SL vs IND Second T20I match?

The toss for the second T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will SL vs IND Second T20I match take place?

The second T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

How to watch SL vs IND Second T20I match live on TV in India?

The second T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming through the Sony Liv app and website.

SQUADS

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe