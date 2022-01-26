IND vs WI: Rohit to lead; Kuldeep Yadav returns to ODI side; Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda make the cut

Leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav made a comeback to India's white ball squad for the home series against West Indies, while the Chetan Sharma-led national selection committee also named young Rajasthan spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the T20I side.

Rohit Sharma, who had picked up a hamstring injury during the home series against New Zealand in November and was subsequently sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for recovery, returns to lead the side after he cleared the fitness test on Wednesday.

Under Rohit's leadership, the Indian team will play three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting February 6. While the 50-over leg will be played in Ahmedabad, Kolkata will host the T20Is.

READ: Kohli retains second spot in ICC ODI rankings

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had a disappointing outing in the just-concluded South Africa series, too, has been retained in the T20I squad and dropped for ODIs, while former skipper Virat Kohli will feature in both squads.

Spin bowling all-rounder Deepak Hooda who recently led Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after his switch from Baroda, has also earned his maiden call-up to the national side through the one-dayers.

The board also stated that senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were rested for the series while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery.

SQUADS

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc)*, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

* available from the second ODI

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer,Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel