India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 1st ODI

When will India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played? India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) on Friday, 22 July.

Where will India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 1st ODI in India?

The match will be broadcast on DD Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs West Indies 1st ODI in India?

The match will be available on FanCode.