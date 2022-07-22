Cricket

India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 1st ODI

India will face West Indies in the opener of the three-match ODI series in Port of Spain.

Team Sportstar
22 July, 2022 15:40 IST
Ishan Kishan (L) of India takes part in a training session one day before the 1st ODI match between West Indies and India at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain.

Ishan Kishan (L) of India takes part in a training session one day before the 1st ODI match between West Indies and India at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain. | Photo Credit: AFP

When will India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played? India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) on Friday, 22 July.

I don’t feel odd, I have heard it for 10 years: Dhawan on criticism

Where will India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 1st ODI in India?

The match will be broadcast on DD Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs West Indies 1st ODI in India?

The match will be available on FanCode.

