Cricket

India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs WI 2nd ODI

India will face West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series in Port of Spain.

Team Sportstar
24 July, 2022 16:42 IST
Shikhar Dhawan (R) of India in action.

Shikhar Dhawan (R) of India in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

When will India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be played?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) on Sunday, 24 July.

Where will India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be played?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 2nd ODI in India?

The match will be broadcast on DD Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI in India?

The match will be available on FanCode.

Squads:

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

