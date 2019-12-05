India vs West Indies: We are here to play some good cricket, says Pollard

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard says the Indian team has been doing well, but the T20I series will also be an opportunity for his side to prove its mettle.

Speaking to media after the team’s training session at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on the eve of the T-20 international against India, Pollard said: “We have to deal with what is presented in front of us and we are looking to channelise our energy, for ways to be positive, get the basics right and continue to use that opportunity every time we step on to the field.”

“So, we don’t want to focus too much on individuals. We are here collectively as a team, looking forward to improving our cricket,” he said.

Referring to the absence of some senior players, Pollard said the other members of the team will try their best to do the job. “For us, Russell, Narine and Bravo are big gaps but the 15-man squad selected has come down here to try and do the job. We back each and every player,” he said.

On his own form, Pollard said that every time he steps on to the field as a professional, he tried to pride himself on representing that team. “You have bad and good times. I just want to continue to scoring and help my team’s cause,” he said.

“Well, I do have fond memories of this ground, going all the way back to 2009 (in the Champions League T-20). So, it is just a question of bring in that experience and enlightening our group,” he said.

“We are here to play some good cricket and we are prepared well. Hopefully, come tomorrow, we will hit the ground running,” Pollard said on the eve of the first T20I, which will be played here on Friday.

On the indifferent form of West Indies in T20 format despite being the defending World Cup champion, Pollard said: “It is important to do certain things well against a formidable Indian side, tick the boxes and hopefully the results will take care off.”

Speaking about new talents -- Hayden Walsh Jr and Brandon King -- Pollard felt they were good and young. “But you can’t judge people on a couple of games and I think that’s the problem we have as individuals,” he said. “In fact, there are quite a few more exciting young talent in this side like (Nicholas) Pooran, Alzarri Joseph, Heytmeyer,” he added.

“The most important thing for the management is to have patience and yes at the end of the day you want to have results but sometimes you need to be honest with yourself,” Pollard felt.

“Just try to be honest, assess and improve. So, look forward to these talents to show the world what they can do. Sometimes, you need to have that umbrella over them and try and protect them from the vultures that are out to take down their careers pretty quickly,” he concluded.