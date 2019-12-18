India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma joins Sourav Ganguly, David Warner in record books

India opener Rohit Sharma joined Sourav Ganguly and David Warner in the list of most ODI hundreds in a year. The right-hander scored his 28th ODI ton, seventh in 2019, in the second ODI against West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Both Ganguly and Warner had seven centuries in 2000 and 2016 respectively. Sachin Tendulkar — who smashed nine centuries in 1998 — is on top of the list.

Rohit scored 159 off 138 balls (4x17, 6x5).

Rohit's new opening partner, K.L. Rahul, scored his third ODI ton (102). The duo added 227 runs for the first wicket.