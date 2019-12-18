Cricket Cricket India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma joins Sourav Ganguly, David Warner in record books India opener Rohit Sharma scored his 28th ODI hundred in the second ODI against West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday; K.L. Rahul registered his third ton. Team Sportstar 18 December, 2019 16:18 IST Rohit Sharma in action against West Indies in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. - K.R. DEEPAK Team Sportstar 18 December, 2019 16:18 IST India opener Rohit Sharma joined Sourav Ganguly and David Warner in the list of most ODI hundreds in a year. The right-hander scored his 28th ODI ton, seventh in 2019, in the second ODI against West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.India vs West Indies| Live commentary and scorecardBoth Ganguly and Warner had seven centuries in 2000 and 2016 respectively. Sachin Tendulkar — who smashed nine centuries in 1998 — is on top of the list.Rohit scored 159 off 138 balls (4x17, 6x5).Rohit's new opening partner, K.L. Rahul, scored his third ODI ton (102). The duo added 227 runs for the first wicket. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.