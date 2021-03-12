India women vs South Africa women, 3rd ODI live cricket score: Mandhana, Raut pair after Jemimah dismissed for 0

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the third ODI between India Women and South Africa Women at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

IND 21/1 after 3 overs v SA



India 21/1 after 3 overs: Raut takes on Ismail with three boundaries! A crisp cover drive first-up in the over unsettles Ismail pretty much. Bowls a no-ball next and concedes a sliced boundary down fine leg the next ball. Raut cashes in again as Ismail strays the ball waywardly towards the pads once again and the batter has no hesitations in guiding down the on-side.

India 0/1 after 1 overs: Ismail to Jemimah. OUT! And Jemimah is sent back second ball. An excellent delivery on the right spot outside the off-stump channel, swinging that bit away from Jemimah and she could not resist the temptation of an early cover drive. Edges it and carries straight to Jafta behind the wicket. Fine start for Ismail and SA as she aces a wicket-maiden first over!

And action begins! The Proteas take the wield as India openers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues walk out to the middle. Shabnim Ismail picks up the new ball.

Pitch report: A tinge of green on the surface and there might be just that bit for the pacers for the early 20 minutes. With the SA bowlers relying more on pace than swing, Mandhana and Rodrigues could have it easy just that bit. The rest of the day, would lay out well to present a batting belter.

On a fine batting surface, India wouldn't mind that South Africa has forced it to bat first. Moreover, the Proteas have rung in as many as four changes with skipper Luus missing out to illness as well and India could smell an early edge heading into the match already. All eyes will turn to Smriti Mandhana once again and fellow opener Jemimah Rodrigues receives an excellent chance to regain form.

TOSS: South Africa wins the toss and elects to field. The strange streak continues on a fresh batting surface. Four changes for South Africa as skipper Luus misses out as well. Wolvaardt will captain the Proteas. India remains unchanged. South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anne Bosch, Mignon du Preez, Sinal Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi



India opener Smriti Mandhana has her say ahead of the 3rd ODI. Mandhana, who has been sensational in run chases lately, on Thursday said it is "easier to calculate an innings" when a side is batting second with a target to achieve.

8:15 AM: Here's a look at the top-players to watch out for today - records from IND-SA contests.

Top Batters: Punam Raut (10 matches, 379 runs, 42.57 AVG), Smriti Mandhana (5 matches, 297 runs, 74.25 AVG), Lizelle Lee (7 matches, 241 runs, 40.17 AVG), Laura Wolvaardt (7 matches, 240 runs, 34.29 AVG) Top Bowlers: Jhulan Goswami (9 matches, 20 wickets, 24.3 SR), Poonam Yadav (9 matches, 13 wickets, 40.08 SR), Shabnim Ismail (7 matches, 12 wickets, 28.58), Ayabonga Khaka (6 matches, 10 wickets, 27.00 SR)



8:10AM: We build up towards the all-important Toss. Nothing much would change on the pitch with a creamy layer laid for the batters. Meanwhile, here are a few records in sight for today!

Mithali Raj is 62 runs short of the 7000-run mark in ODIs, which will make her the first woman to do so.

in ODIs, which will make her the first woman to do so. The India skipper also needs 35 more runs to join an exclusive list of women’s cricketers to have scored 10,000 international runs . Only Charlotte (10,273) has managed this feat thus far.

to join an exclusive list of women’s cricketers to have scored . Only Charlotte (10,273) has managed this feat thus far. Proteas pacer Shabnim Ismail is three wickets away from being the first South Africa pacer to reach 150 ODI wickets.



2nd ODI - review

In a stellar return to winning ways after a year's hiatus, Mithali Raj and Co. aced a cracking reply against the Proteas on Tuesday, to level the series one-all heading into Friday's third contest.

On a beautiful batting wicket, India surprisingly chose to bowl first and the skipper's call was backed by some excellent performances from the bowlers. Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami led the way with a incisive four-fer that broke the back of Sune Luus' South African side that inflicted a painful eight-wicket win in the first ODI. Jhulan was backed up by comeback pacer Mansi Joshi whose fine outswinging exploits snapped two crucial wickets first-up. The Proteas, bowled out for 157, had little resistance to offer in India's chase, for opener Smriti Mandhana and no.3 batter, Punam Raut made merry on a conducive black-soil surface.

Mandhana's dashing blitz put India on the roll while Raut had her eye in slowly before teeing off on the spinners. Without much ado, India had strode home to a nine-wicket win and had bounced back in style.

Heading into the third on Friday, the momentum has had a staggering shift of side with the host having an edge in the contest.

Milestones so far in the series:

The first ODI of the series was also Harmanpreet Kaur's 100th one-day international.



Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 80-run knock was her 10th consecutive fifty-plus knock in a run chase, the first cricketer to achieve this feat



Mandhana also became India's most successful opening batter for the side. With 2046 runs in 52 ODIs, she surpassed Jaya Sharma's tally of 2039 runs in 72 games.



Skipper Mithali Raj became the most capped female international cricketer in history of the game.



WHAT THEY SAID

"It's very important as a player to know what we're going to look like for the World Cup. We all are working with the BCCI, they're really proactive in telling us now what series we will be having for the next one year. I think we'll have a pretty clear idea in some days. I think as a player, it's important to know what series you're going to play next or what the schedule looks like so we can prepare ourselves mentally, physically and even with the skill sets like which bowler you're going to face in the next two-three months. It gets easy if you know who you're playing against," Smriti Mandhana on the BCCI's involvement with the women's side.

SQUADS

India squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel. South Africa squad: Sune Luus (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.



