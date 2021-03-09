India women vs South Africa women, 2nd ODI live score: Mithali and Co. aim to bounce back; Toss updates at 8:30

Hello and welcome to the highlights of the second ODI between India Women and South Africa Women at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

8.00AM: Records in sight

Here are a couple of records that we could witness today

India skipper Mithali Raj is 62 runs away from becoming the first woman to reach 7000 ODI runs. Mithali is also just 35 runs away from being the second woman batter to reach 10,000 international runs across all formats behind England's Charlotte Edwards.



Mithali is also just across all formats behind England's Charlotte Edwards. Proteas pacer Shabnim Ismail is four wickets away from being the first South Africa bowler to reach 150 ODI wickets. Ismail's 3/28 had plundered India in the first ODI.



7.45AM: The Indian women had a surprise announcement waiting for them on the occasion of women's day on Monday with the BCCI announcing the return of India in Test cricket after 7 years

BREAKING: India Women will play their first Test since 2014 in a one-off tie against England. Details awaited.



The Indian Women's team in whites seen in 2014. How many do you recognize?



7.30AM: As we witnessed India slump to a heavy defeat in the first-match, certain chinks in the armour were heavily exposed. India failed to get past 200 - sighting a lack of firepower in its batting order while the bowlers failed to make early inroads.

Here's what the India vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur had to say about the loss: "We didn't get any international cricket for a year. Apart from three IPL games we didn't get much time to work as a unit. As a team you need to spend time and get ready for any series. In the past few years, we had built a rhythm but we will need time to create that rhythm and next game we will try to do that as a unit." "Nowadays everybody is looking for a big total, every game we want to score more than 250 but for that you need some time and matches."



7.20 AM: India v South Africa (recent head-to head) - The Proteas are catching up on the Indians

Last Five matches: India won - 3, SA won - 2

7.05AM: Welcome back, folks! Team India gears up for its second ODI against the Proteas in Lucknow after what was not an ideal comeback to competitive action on Sunday.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI preview: Mithali Raj and Co. hopeful of a turnaround

1st ODI - review

Mithali Raj and her girls were inflicted a harrowing eight-wicket defeat by a solid Proteas lineup led by Sune Luus. The Proteas sent India into bat first and snapped the Indian top-order cheaply. With Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka setting up a stern test up-front, the Indian middle-order failed to up the scoring rate even as skipper Mithali Raj (50 off 85 balls) and her deputy, Harmanpreet Kaur (40 off 41 balls) aimed for a resurgence. Skipper Luus and Nonkululeko Mlaba held the batters with a fine spell of spin-bowling to further the axe on India who eventually finished at 177/9 in 50 overs.

India women vs South Africa women - 1st ODI highlights- Lee, Wolvaardt help South Africa crush India by eight wickets, go 1-0 up

A thumping reply from the visitor was in the offing as openers Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt stitched a massive 169-run partnership to trump the Indian bowlers. South Africa nailed the chase in 40 overs and handed an agonising defeat for India on its return after 364 days.

SQUADS

India squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel. South Africa squad: Sune Luus (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.



