India women vs South Africa women - 1st ODI LIVE score - Mithali Raj and Co. return to the field after 364 days

8.15AM: It feels great to have women's cricket back in India again. It's been a long, restless journey to get here. While you wait for things to get going in Lucknow, here's some reading material from our magazine: Women's cricket: When will Team India return to the field?

Head-to-head record

India has a 7-2 win record against South Africa.



8AM: India returns to the field after 364 days, one day short of the anniversary of the World T20 final which the Women in Blue lost to Australia. South Africa comes into this series fresh from a successful tour of Pakistan. Both teams will have on goal besides working for a win - putting things in place for the ODI World Cup in New Zealand next year.

Who is playing:

Squads: India squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel. South Africa squad: Sune Luus (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.

When does the match begin:

March 7, 9am IST

Where to watch:

India Women vs South Africa Women ODIs will be live on Star Sports 2 (and HD) and Star Sports 3 (and HD). The India Women vs South Africa Women ODIs will also be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.