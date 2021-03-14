India women vs South Africa women 4th ODI live score -Mithali Raj crosses 7000 runs in ODIs, India cross 100

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth ODI between India Women and South Africa Women at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.



Live score: India - 133/2 (32)

India 133/2 in 32 overs: A much-needed over for India to get some momentum into this innings. 10 runs coming from it.

50 for Punam Raut. Third consecutive half-century for the diminutive right-hander. This fifty coming in 68 deliveries.

Marizanne Kapp has been brought back into the attack.

India 123/2 in 31 overs: Four runs coming from that over as we enter the final 20 overs of this innings.

India 119/2 in 30 overs: Seven runs coming from Shangase's final over, the one which also saw Raj crossing the 7000-run mark in 50-overs cricket. What a career!

There it is! 7000 runs in ODI cricket for Mithali Raj, in 213th ODI.

Shangase now bowling her last over.

India 112/2 in 29 overs: Raut and Raj's stand crosses fifty, but India's innings in need of some quick momentum here.

India 108/2 in 28 overs: This is really tidy stuff from the South African bowlers. Just four runs coming from that over.

India 104/2 in 27 overs: That over brought up India's 100 as Raut and Raj continue to lay the foundations for a competitive score. Five runs came from that over.

India 98/2 in 26 overs: Five singles coming from that Shangase over.

Under 10 runs needed for Raj to reach Mount 7000 in ODIs. Goes without saying, but what a stupendous career this has been.

India 93/2 in 25 overs: Finally! India gets its first four in nearly five overs as Raut puts a rare bad ball away by Ismail to the long-on boundary. Six runs coming from that over.

Shabnim Ismail returns for yet another spell.

India 87/2 in 24 overs: Yet another tidy over, this time from Shangase. Just four singles of it. India needs a slight move-on here.

India 83/2 in 23 overs: South Africa is really bringing the scoring rate down to a trickle here as Raut and Raj find it tough to gather pace to this innings. Four runs coming from that over.

India 79/2 in 22 overs: Back to back tidy overs for South Africa as just two runs come from that Shangese over.

India 78/2 in 21 overs: Economical over from Sekhukhune with just two runs coming of it.

South Africa has dragged the scoring rate back in the 11-20 block of overs with only 34 runs come from those 60 deliveries. They also claimed the wicket of Punia in that phase.

India 76/2 in 20 overs: A full toss from Shangase is put away with ease by Raj to the square leg boundary. Five runs coming from that over.

India 71/2 in 19 overs: Tidy over from Sekhukhune with just one run from it.

India 70/2 in 18 overs: Raj gets her first boundary as she opens the face of the bat to guide the ball to the third man boundary. Good over for India as seven runs come from it.

India 63/2 in 17 overs: Bosch, like many of the other bowlers in their first overs today, starts economically as well with just two runs coming from her first over.

Anne Bosch intp the attack.

Milestone: Mithali Raj is 26 runs away from reaching the 7000-run mark in ODIs, extending her run as the all-time highest run-getter in the format

India 61/2 in 16 overs: A wicket maiden from Shangase as Mithali Raj, nearing yet another landmark in her career, joins Raut in the middle and plays out the rest of the over safely.

Time for a drinks break

India 61/2 in 15.1 : WICKET! Punia goes for the sweep, the ball takes the top edge of the bat and Khaka takes a good catch at fine leg. Punia falls, just as she was eyeing a big score, for 32 to Shangase.

India 61/1 in 15 overs: A pair of economical overs for South Africa with just one run coming from that Khaka over.

India 60/1 in 14 overs: A much-needed quiet over for the South Africans after a flourishing last few overs. Just two runs coming from it, bowled by Shangase.

India going at 4.46 runs an over. Punia and Raut starting to build a good foundation for the rest of the batting line-up.

India 58/1 in 13 overs: India's innings now motoring on. Yet another fruitful over for the hosts as eight runs come from that Khaka over. Punia stroking fine boundaries off Khaka's bowling.

India 50/1 in 12 overs: Expensive start from the off-spinner Shangase, as six runs come from that over. India brings up its fifty.

Just one over for Sekhukhune as Nondumiso Shangase replaces her in the attack. Perhaps, Sekhukhune will have a change in ends.

India 44/1 in 11 overs: That expensive over is followed by a quiet one from Khaka, with just two runs coming from it. The stand between these two batswomen now worth 27 runs.

India in 10 overs: India's best over of the innings, so far. 15 runs, including three fours, came from that. Can this over help them gather the momentum they need?

A double change for South Africa as Tumi Sekhukhune replaces Marizanne Kapp.

India 27/1 in 9 overs: A tidy start from Khaka, just a solitary run from that over.

Change in bowling as Ayabonga Khaka replaces Ismail.

India 26/1 in 8 overs: Punia gets a life as a diving Lizelle Lee drops a catch off Kapp's bowling at gully. Can she make the most of this? Three runs coming from the 8th over of this innings.

India 23/1 in 7 overs: Ismail giving nothing away in that over, maintaining a stump-to-stump line. Just one run coming of it. A moment of miscommunication between Raut and Punia almost resulted in the former running herself out, but no damage done.

India 22/1 in 6 overs: Five runs coming from that Kapp over with Punia stroking a boundary.

Ismail has reached the landmark in her 105th game. One of the all-time greats, as far as women's ODI cricket is concerned, with the ball. She is the second fastest to get there after Cathryn Fitzpatrick.

India 17/1 in 5 overs: WICKET! Ismail claims the 150th wicket of her career as Mandhana edges one to slip. The southpaw is caught by Lizelle Lee for 10.

India 14/0 in 4 overs: Just one run from that Kapp over. India off to a slow start in this fourth ODI.

India 13/0 in 3 overs: Ismail maintaining an outside off-stump channel, not giving enough room for Mandhana to free her arms in that over.

India 9/0 in 2 overs: Marizanne Kapp to share the new ball with Ismail. Tidy first over from her, giving way just three runs.



India 5/0 in 1 over: Shabnam Ismail starts proceedings for South Africa. After Punia gets India off the mark, Mandhana plays a delightful stroke off the backfoot for four runs.

Milestones coming up: Shabnim Ismail is one short of 150 ODI wickets. She will be the first South African player to reach the milestone in women's cricket. Mithali Raj is 26 short of 7,000 ODI runs. She will be the first batter to the mark in women's cricket extending her run as the top scorer in the format.

Pitch: There is a little bit of grass on this red soil surface. Having won the toss, the pacers might have a good run on this pitch. Shabnim Ismail might be able to use this to her advantage. The first six overs will be crucial for the bowlers.

Toss: South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt has won the toss and chosen to bowl. An unchanged SA lineup enters this match. No Luus. Jhulan Goswami is not playing today. Priya Punia and Radha Yadav come in for India.

LINE-UP India squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel. South Africa squad: Sune Luus (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.

March 14, 9am IST

