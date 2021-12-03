BCCI AGM likely to discuss fate of India’s tour to South Africa

The fate of India’s upcoming tour of South Africa will be addressed when the BCCI holds its 90th Annual General Meeting here on Saturday.

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has triggered widespread alarm all over the world, and India’s tour of South Africa, a country heavily affected by the spread of COVID-19 by the Omicron variant, could be postponed.

India is slated to leave for Johannesburg early on December 9 for a full tour comprising three Tests, three One-Day Internationals, and four T20 Internationals.

During its last tour to England in September, India, leading 2-1 going into the final Test in Old Trafford, could not field a side following a COVID outbreak inside the team bubble and the match had to be rescheduled to July 2022. Taking that into account, the Board members would certainly deliberate long on the issue.

At present, the India ‘A’ team is in South Africa and the Board is still continuing with that assignment.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who is due for his milestone 100th Test in Cape Town, sought further clarity on the tour on the eve of the second and final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai on Thursday.

Also in the AGM on Saturday, the date of the IPL auction could be announced. Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the two new teams for IPL 2022 and they can now pick three target players ahead of the auction.

There could also be a discussion on the approval status of the CVC Capital Partners which courted controversy after buying the Ahmedabad franchise. CVC Capital made the second largest bid of Rs. 5,600 crore to pip the Adani Group for the Ahmedabad franchise but it soon came under the BCCI’s scanner for its alleged links with betting companies.

The 24-point agenda in the AGM also includes the team’s poor showing in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in the UAE, matters related to the National Cricket Academy, and renewal of selectors’ contract, and more.