Retirement age for BCCI scorers, umpires changed to 60

BCCI-affiliated umpires and scorers will now retire at 60 instead of 55 years after the governing body ratified the move on Thursday.

“This will help a lot of affiliated umpires who are physically fit and can continue for a longer period,” a Board official told Sportstar.

The BCCI currently has 140 umpires.

In 2002, the Board had decided to limit the retirement age to 55, whereas those officiating international fixtures could continue up to 58.

Earlier this year, a few umpires had written to BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly – a letter Sportstar had seen - requesting him to increase the age-cap to 60.

“This is a great move by the Board. This will help a lot of umpires to serve Indian cricket for long. Their experience will ensure that the standard of the matches are improved,” a senior umpire said.

Women's tournaments likely for March-April, 2021

If things go as per plan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will likely host domestic women’s tournaments - both senior and junior - along with the age-group tournaments around March-April, 2021.

The Board officials thought that the March-April slot would be ideal for the tournament to be held as members of the men’s senior team would be busy playing the Indian Premier League.

“It will, however, depend on how the COVID situation is then. But that’s the ideal time to host all the matches and if things go well, it should not be a huge problem,” one of the senior Board officials told Sportstar after the Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

The senior men’s team played the IPL in September-October, 2020, and is currently touring Australia, but there hasn’t been any international assignment for the women cricketers.

Test matches for women

In the meeting, there were also deliberations on conducting Test matches for women cricketers. It was decided that a decision on it will be taken by the Apex Council later.

