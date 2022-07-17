India

IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: My body is fine, bowling without trouble, says Hardik Pandya

Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya said his body is ‘fine’, just the kind of assertion the Indian team management needed in the year of the T20 Wor

PTI
Manchester 17 July, 2022 21:27 IST
Manchester 17 July, 2022 21:27 IST
Hardik took a career-best 4/24 to help India bowl out England for 259 on a good batting wicket in the series-deciding third ODI.

Hardik took a career-best 4/24 to help India bowl out England for 259 on a good batting wicket in the series-deciding third ODI. | Photo Credit: AFP

Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya said his body is ‘fine’, just the kind of assertion the Indian team management needed in the year of the T20 World Cup.

After bending his back without discomfort, premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday said “my body is fine”, just the kind of assertion the Indian team management needed in the year of the T20 World Cup.

Hardik, who had been dogged by recurrent back problems, took a career-best 4/24 to help India bowl out England for 259 on a good batting wicket in the series-deciding third ODI here.

He used the short ball to good effect, picking up three wickets with that.

“I had to bend my back a bit, change my plans, realised that this was not the wicket to go full -- and go for the short-ball, use it as a wicket-taking delivery,” Hardik said after his excellent effort with the ball.

His wicket included that of the big-hitting Liam Livingstone, who was caught at deep backward square leg after he failed to tackle a bouncer.

Also Read
India vs England 3rd ODI live score: Hardik, Pant dig in after Suryakumar Yadav falls

“I always fancy my bouncer. Livingstone likes to take the short ball on and that gives me goosebumps. He hit me for two sixes, but one wicket made a big difference.

“The body’s fine, that’s why I’m bowling so much and without trouble, the captain is fantastic at managing my workload. The captain has been fantastic on when I should bowl and when I should not, he has handled me nicely,” the star all-rounder, who has his eyes trained on the upcoming T20 showpiece in Australia, added.

On India bowling out England with more than four overs to spare, he said, “the chase is about intent, the wicket is pretty good to bat on. We’ll fancy our chances to chase it down. We should make sure we don’t focus on the target.”

Skipper Jos Buttler top-scored for England with an 80-ball 60, but it was the flamboyant all-rounder from Gujarat, who dominated the first half of the match with his excellent bowling, sending out a warning to the opponents ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Read more stories on India.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Videos

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

India vs England Day 2 5th Test Review: Bumrah hands Broad a deja vu moment, England struggles with the bat

Edgbaston Test Day 1 review: Pant's heroics cancel out England's early gains

IPL 2021: COVID-19 crisis difficult to comprehend, says Chris Morris

Slide shows

NCA Camp: Kumble makes bowlers sweat it out

A look at new faces in the Indian squad

Stars at the BCCI Annual Awards

IPL: The stars who failed to shine

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us