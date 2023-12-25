WATCH: India’s final training session ahead of Boxing Day Test against South Africa

India had its final training session on Sunday, ahead of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion.

The first Test of the two-match series begins on Tuesday. The second match will be played from January 3 to 7 in Cape Town.

BCCI post three videos on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing players doing batting, bowling and fielding practice.

Test Match Mode 🔛#TeamIndia batters are geared up for the Boxing Day Test 😎#SAvINDpic.twitter.com/Mvkvet6Ed9 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2023

The batting video features skipper Rohit Sharma hitting a pull and a slog sweep. Virat Kohli, K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill can also be seen having a knock in the nets.

Fielding coach T Dilip had players practising catching in the slips as well as on the boundary.

Preps in full swing for the Boxing Day Test 🙌#TeamIndia sharpen their fielding skills ahead of the first #SAvIND Test tomorrow in Centurion 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/SftEN2kDED — BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2023

All frontline bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Ravinchandran Ashwin and Jadeja - can be seen rolling their arm over.

India has never won a Test series in South Africa. Its best-ever performance is a 1-1 draw in 2010-11 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.