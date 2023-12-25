MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: India’s final training session ahead of Boxing Day Test against South Africa

India has never won a Test series in South Africa. Its best-ever performance is a 1-1 draw in 2010-11 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

Published : Dec 25, 2023 20:08 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa on Sunday in Centurion.
India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa on Sunday in Centurion. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa on Sunday in Centurion. | Photo Credit: PTI

India had its final training session on Sunday, ahead of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion.

The first Test of the two-match series begins on Tuesday. The second match will be played from January 3 to 7 in Cape Town.

BCCI post three videos on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing players doing batting, bowling and fielding practice.

The batting video features skipper Rohit Sharma hitting a pull and a slog sweep. Virat Kohli, K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill can also be seen having a knock in the nets.

Fielding coach T Dilip had players practising catching in the slips as well as on the boundary.

All frontline bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Ravinchandran Ashwin and Jadeja - can be seen rolling their arm over.

India has never won a Test series in South Africa. Its best-ever performance is a 1-1 draw in 2010-11 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

