India

ICC Rankings: India becomes top-ranked team in all formats

This is the first time India has reached the top rankings across all formats, and it became only the second team to achieve the feat after South Africa in 2014.

Team Sportstar
15 February, 2023 14:48 IST
15 February, 2023 14:48 IST
India beats Australia by innings and 132 runs which saw it rise to the top of the ICC Test rankings.

India beats Australia by innings and 132 runs which saw it rise to the top of the ICC Test rankings. | Photo Credit: PTI

This is the first time India has reached the top rankings across all formats, and it became only the second team to achieve the feat after South Africa in 2014.

Rohit Sharma-led India scripted history by becoming the number-one ranked team across all formats.

Also Read
ICC Rankings: Ashwin becomes 2nd ranked Test bowler, Jadeja makes significant rise

India toppled Australia to become the top-ranked team in Test cricket after defeating Pat Cummins’ men in Nagpur in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India, already the number one team in ODI and T20I formats, has risen to the pole position of the ICC Test rankings with 115 rating points.

This is the first time India has reached the top rankings across all formats, and it became only the second team to achieve the feat after South Africa in 2014.

India became the number one side in ODI after whitewashing New Zealand in three-match series in January, while it reached the top of the T20I rankings in 2022 after beating West Indies 3-0 at home.

Australia is second with 111 points, followed by England, third (106) in the rankings.

Read more stories on India.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

India vs England Day 2 5th Test Review: Bumrah hands Broad a deja vu moment, England struggles with the bat

Slide shows

NCA Camp: Kumble makes bowlers sweat it out

A look at new faces in the Indian squad

Stars at the BCCI Annual Awards

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us