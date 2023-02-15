Rohit Sharma-led India scripted history by becoming the number-one ranked team across all formats.

India toppled Australia to become the top-ranked team in Test cricket after defeating Pat Cummins’ men in Nagpur in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India, already the number one team in ODI and T20I formats, has risen to the pole position of the ICC Test rankings with 115 rating points.

This is the first time India has reached the top rankings across all formats, and it became only the second team to achieve the feat after South Africa in 2014.

India became the number one side in ODI after whitewashing New Zealand in three-match series in January, while it reached the top of the T20I rankings in 2022 after beating West Indies 3-0 at home.

Australia is second with 111 points, followed by England, third (106) in the rankings.