Cricket India India India squad for T20I, ODI series against England announced, Kohli rested for 1st T20I The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squads for the three-match T20I and ODI series against England to be played after the fifth Test. Team Sportstar 30 June, 2022 23:15 IST Rohit Sharma will return as the captain of the national side after he missed out on the Edgbaston Test due to Covid-19 - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 30 June, 2022 23:15 IST The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squads for the three-match T20I and ODI series against England to be played after the fifth Test.While a fixed squad for the three-match ODI series has been announced, two different squads have been announced for the T20I series. Rohit Sharma will return as the captain of the national side after he missed out on the Edgbaston Test due to Covid-19.READ | India, under new captain Bumrah, looks to buck the trend at Edgbaston Virat Kohli has been rested for the first T20 International, while the former Indian captain returns to action for the second and third T20Is respectively.India vs England Schedule for ODIs and T20IsSr. No.DayDateMatchVenue1Thursday7th July1st T20ISouthampton2Saturday9th July2nd T20IBirmingham3Sunday10th July3rd T20INottingham4Tuesday12th July1st ODIOval, London5Thursday14th July2nd ODILord's, London6Sunday17th July3rd ODIManchesterALSO READ | Bumrah: Getting an opportunity to lead India the biggest achievement of my career Full India Squad:1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran MalikODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh Read more stories on India. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :