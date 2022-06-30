India squad for T20I, ODI series against England announced, Kohli rested for 1st T20I

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squads for the three-match T20I and ODI series against England to be played after the fifth Test.

While a fixed squad for the three-match ODI series has been announced, two different squads have been announced for the T20I series. Rohit Sharma will return as the captain of the national side after he missed out on the Edgbaston Test due to Covid-19.

Virat Kohli has been rested for the first T20 International, while the former Indian captain returns to action for the second and third T20Is respectively.

India vs England Schedule for ODIs and T20Is

Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Thursday 7th July 1st T20I Southampton 2 Saturday 9th July 2nd T20I Birmingham 3 Sunday 10th July 3rd T20I Nottingham 4 Tuesday 12th July 1st ODI Oval, London 5 Thursday 14th July 2nd ODI Lord's, London 6 Sunday 17th July 3rd ODI Manchester

