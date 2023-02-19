All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will make his return in India’s ODI set-up after a gap of seven months in India’s three-match series against against Australia.

India will play three ODIs against Australia at Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai starting on March 17.

Captain Rohit Sharma won’t be available for the first match due to family commitments, and Hardik Pandya will lead the team in his absence.

Jaydev Unadkat, who is in the squad, last played an ODI for India on November 21, 2013, against the West Indies.

Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from a back injury, misses out.

India’s ODI squad against Australia Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia’s tour of India, 2022-23 – ODI series