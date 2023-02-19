India

Jadeja makes India ODI return in Australia series; Bumrah misses out

Rohit Sharma won’t be available for the first match due to family commitments and Hardik Pandya will lead the team in his absence.

Team Sportstar
19 February, 2023 17:39 IST
19 February, 2023 17:39 IST
India announced its squad for the ODI series against Australia. 

India announced its squad for the ODI series against Australia.  | Photo Credit: AFP/PUNIT PARANJPE

Rohit Sharma won’t be available for the first match due to family commitments and Hardik Pandya will lead the team in his absence.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will make his return in India’s ODI set-up after a gap of seven months in India’s three-match series against against Australia.

India will play three ODIs against Australia at Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai starting on March 17.

RELATED: KL Rahul retained in India’s squad for third & fourth Tests against Australia

Captain Rohit Sharma won’t be available for the first match due to family commitments, and Hardik Pandya will lead the team in his absence.

Jaydev Unadkat, who is in the squad, last played an ODI for India on November 21, 2013, against the West Indies.

Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from a back injury, misses out.

India’s ODI squad against Australia
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

 Australia’s tour of India, 2022-23 – ODI series

Match NoDateMatchVenue
117 March, 20231st ODIMumbai
219 March, 20232nd ODIVizag
322 March, 20233rd ODIChennai

Read more stories on India.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

India vs England Day 2 5th Test Review: Bumrah hands Broad a deja vu moment, England struggles with the bat

Slide shows

NCA Camp: Kumble makes bowlers sweat it out

A look at new faces in the Indian squad

Stars at the BCCI Annual Awards

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us