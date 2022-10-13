Pragyan Ojha free to contest ICA elections

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has been cleared to contest for the position of Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA)‘s representative to the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council.

Ojha was the ICA representative to the IPL Governing Council in the last term, but this time, he could not file his nomination for the ICA elections in time due to health issues. In the initial draft electoral list, former Mumbai and Hyderabad cricketer Vijay Mohan Raj was the lone candidate to be the ICA representative in the IPL Governing Council.

But on Thursday, the electoral officer issued a second addendum to the draft list, adding Ojha as the second candidate for the position. “The candidate specified below (Ojha) cited emergency health issues in respect of sending nomination papers within the deadline prescribed. Upon investigation, the representation has been accepted by the Electoral Officer, BCCI,” Joti mentioned in the second addendum.

A couple of days ago, Arun Singh Dhumal filed his nomination for the IPL Governing Council and is set to head the unit, along with Avishek Dalmiya. Once the ICA e-voting gets over on October 27 and results are declared on October 29, the elected ICA representative will also be inducted to the IPL Governing Council.