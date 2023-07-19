MagazineBuy Print

GetImageContent.jpg

Ashes2023, 4th Test: Australia tailenders frustrate England to leave host short of time

Australia’s tailenders put up some late resistance to leave England frustrated and finished with a score of 299-8 at the close of play on Wednesday.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 23:33 IST , MANCHESTER - 5 MINS READ

Reuters
England’s captain Ben Stokes, second left, celebrates with teammate Chris Woakes, left, as they leave the field at the end of play. | Photo Credit: AP
Australia’s tailenders put up some late resistance to leave England frustrated on day one of the fourth Ashes test at Old Trafford, with the tourists on 299-8 at the close of play on Wednesday.

With Australia leading 2-1 in the five-match series, England must win in Manchester to stop its old foes from retaining the Ashes, and with the weather forecast not looking favourable for the weekend, a quick success may be required.

As has been the case for much of this series, the momentum swung this way and that on Wednesday with Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh all looking set for a big score before England stemmed their progress.

With Australia, seven wickets down with one and a half hours of the day to go, England was hoping to get some runs on the board themselves before the close, but only one more wicket fell to ensure the tourists will return to bat on Thursday.

Stuart Broad took two Australian wickets to move onto 600 in test cricket, with home favourite James Anderson, on his return to the England side, left frustrated, like the rest of his team.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Usman Khawaja

Statsman: Usman Khawaja’s unique feat, Stokes’ early declaration and more

Mohandas Menon
