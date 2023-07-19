Stuart Broad becomes second pacer after Anderson to 600 Test wickets

England veteran bowler Stuart Broad registered 600 Test wickets during the first day of the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at the Old Trafford in Manchester to become only the second pacer to reach the milestone after compatriot James Anderson.

Broad achieved the feat in his 166th Test with the wicket of Travis Head in the 50th over of the first innings.

Of his 600 scalps, 394 have come in England, while 206 have come from abroad. The 37-year-old is the fifth bowler after Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, and Anderson to record 600 Test wickets.

Broad started the match with 598 wickets and has 20 five-wicket hauls with the best bowling figures in an inning of 8/15 against the Kangaroos in 2015.

In addition to 600 Test wickets, the right-arm pacer has 175 ODI scalps and 65 T20I wickets, putting him seventh on the list of most wickets in international cricket with 842 scalps.

Playing his 166th Test, Broad also tied with South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis for fifth place on the list of players to appear in the most Tests, with Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar leading the way with 200 matches.

Bowlers with most Test wickets Muttiah Muralitharan - 800 wickets in 133 matches Shane Warne - 708 wickets in 145 matches James Anderson - 688 wickets in 182 matches Anil Kumble - 619 wickets in 132 matches Stuart Broad - 600 wickets in 166 matches*

*Match underway