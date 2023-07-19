Jemimah stars in India’s 108-run win over Bangladesh in second ODI

Jemimah Rodrigues’ all-round performance helped India beat Bangladesh in the second ODI played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka and level the three-match series 1-1 on Wednesday.

Rodrigues scored 86 off 78 balls and followed it with the bowling figures of 4/3 in 3.1 overs to trigger the Bangladesh collapse.

Bangladesh was chasing 229 runs to not only win the match but also clinch the series after winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

The hosts’ runchase was going well till Fargan Hoque and Ritu Moni were at the crease and had added 68 runs for the fourth wicket. Fargan, in particular, looked to take on the Indian bowlers and fell short of her fifty by her three runs.

Devika Vaidya got her stumped which triggered the collapse as Bangladesh lost seven wickets for just 14 runs inside seven overs.

Jemimah, who was introduced in the 30th over, got Ritu out stumped and then picked another three to clean up the tale as she finished with four wickets in 3.1 overs while giving away just three runs.

India had tightened the screws in early in the innings after Bangladesh got reduced to 14/2. Meghna Singh and Deepti Sharma bowled four consecutive maiden overs inside the powerplay to push the hosts on backfoot.

Earlier, Jemimah played a key role in making sure India posted 228/8 in first innings with her timely 86 off 78. She had two fifty-plus runs partnerships with Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol in between.

Harmanpreet was on 48 when she got retired hurt after a throw hit her left hand. She came back to score four more runs before getting out in the last over trying to clear the ropes. The Indian captain didn’t take the field in the next inning and Smriti Mandhana was announced the stand-in captain.

Nahida Akter and Sultana Khatun picked two wickets each to restrict India under 230-run mark.

India and Bangladesh will play the series decider on Saturday at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

