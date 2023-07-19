MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jemimah stars in India’s 108-run win over Bangladesh in second ODI

Rodrigues scored 86 off 78 balls and followed it with the bowling figures of 4/3 in 3.1 overs to trigger the Bangladesh collapse.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 16:02 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jemimah Rodrigues in action.
FILE PHOTO: Jemimah Rodrigues in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jemimah Rodrigues in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jemimah Rodrigues’ all-round performance helped India beat Bangladesh in the second ODI played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka and level the three-match series 1-1 on Wednesday.

Rodrigues scored 86 off 78 balls and followed it with the bowling figures of 4/3 in 3.1 overs to trigger the Bangladesh collapse.

Bangladesh was chasing 229 runs to not only win the match but also clinch the series after winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

The hosts’ runchase was going well till Fargan Hoque and Ritu Moni were at the crease and had added 68 runs for the fourth wicket. Fargan, in particular, looked to take on the Indian bowlers and fell short of her fifty by her three runs.

HIGHLIGHTS: India women vs Bangladesh women second ODI

Devika Vaidya got her stumped which triggered the collapse as Bangladesh lost seven wickets for just 14 runs inside seven overs.

Jemimah, who was introduced in the 30th over, got Ritu out stumped and then picked another three to clean up the tale as she finished with four wickets in 3.1 overs while giving away just three runs.

India had tightened the screws in early in the innings after Bangladesh got reduced to 14/2. Meghna Singh and Deepti Sharma bowled four consecutive maiden overs inside the powerplay to push the hosts on backfoot.

Earlier, Jemimah played a key role in making sure India posted 228/8 in first innings with her timely 86 off 78. She had two fifty-plus runs partnerships with Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol in between.

Harmanpreet was on 48 when she got retired hurt after a throw hit her left hand. She came back to score four more runs before getting out in the last over trying to clear the ropes. The Indian captain didn’t take the field in the next inning and Smriti Mandhana was announced the stand-in captain.

Nahida Akter and Sultana Khatun picked two wickets each to restrict India under 230-run mark.

India and Bangladesh will play the series decider on Saturday at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

CLICH HERE FOR THE SCORECARD

Related stories

Related Topics

Jemimah Rodrigues /

India women's cricket /

women's cricket /

Bangladesh women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Antim and Sujeet move Delhi High Court, challenge trial exemption given to Bajrang, Vinesh
    PTI
  2. India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023: PAK 171/7; Qasim, Mehram offer resistance
    Team Sportstar
  3. WFI elections further delayed, Court further extends date of hearing
    PTI
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup will ‘wake up’ New Zealand’s love of football: coach
    AFP
  5. Babovic Miodrag plotting the growth of Indian water polo
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Usman Khawaja

Statsman: Usman Khawaja’s unique feat, Stokes’ early declaration and more

Mohandas Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Jemimah stars in India’s 108-run win over Bangladesh in second ODI
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC Test rankings: Rohit back in top 10; Ashwin retains No. 1 spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test Dream11 Prediction: Playing XI, fantasy picks, squads for ENG vs AUS in Manchester
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023: PAK 171/7; Qasim, Mehram offer resistance
    Team Sportstar
  5. Global T20 Canada 2023 squads: Full list of players, teams, international and domestic signings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Antim and Sujeet move Delhi High Court, challenge trial exemption given to Bajrang, Vinesh
    PTI
  2. India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023: PAK 171/7; Qasim, Mehram offer resistance
    Team Sportstar
  3. WFI elections further delayed, Court further extends date of hearing
    PTI
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup will ‘wake up’ New Zealand’s love of football: coach
    AFP
  5. Babovic Miodrag plotting the growth of Indian water polo
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment