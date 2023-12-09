BAN vs NZ, 2nd Test: New Zealand wins first test in Bangladesh in 15 years, levels series 1-1

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by four wickets on the fourth day of the second test on Saturday to level the two-match series 1-1.

Chasing 137 to win on a treacherous track at Mirpur’s Shere Bangla Stadium, the tourist rode on unbeaten knocks by Glenn Phillips (40) and Mitchell Santner (35) to prevail.

After Ajaz Patel ripped through the latter’s batting side with six wickets, Phillips and Santner secured victory after the team lost the first six wickets for 69 runs.

“It was a bit of scrap,” New Zealand skipper Tim Southee said. “It’s nice to come out on the right side of it. The guys trusted their ways. The way Phillips and Santner play, it’s on the attacking side compared to the other players. And they did that.”

Phillips was dropped on nought by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto but maintained his composure to build a seventh-wicket stand of 70 and earn his team a first test win in Bangladesh in 15 years.

“We pride ourselves on fighting till the end and we did that,” said Man-of-the-Match Phillips.

“Our spinners did incredibly well, along with Tim. The Bangladesh boys came back with intent. To bring that back and to chase 137 was pleasing. The intent was there. Mitchell batted really well. He’s got amazing hands and is such a fluent player. Credit to him and all the boys.”

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s match against PM XI side ends early after electrical storm and rain

Bangladesh had resumed the day on its overnight score of 38-2 but lost wickets cheaply in the morning as Patel (6-57) and Santner (3-51) took advantage of the turn on offer to heap pressure on the host.

In the 25th over, Patel produced a double strike to get rid of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nurul Hasan to leave Bangladesh in deep trouble at 97-7. But opener Zakir, who was starved of the strike as wickets tumbled at the other end, soldiered on.

He took Bangladesh past the 100-run mark and then brought up his half-century to muted celebrations before hitting Santner for a huge six. But the left-hander ultimately became Patel’s fifth victim when he miscued a sweep.

The host was dismissed for 144 before lunch in what was effectively the third day of a rain-affected contest in which an entire day was lost.

New Zealand had dragged itself back into the contest on Friday thanks to a fighting 87 by Phillips that gave it a slim eight-run lead, after Bangladesh made 172 in its first innings.

“The bowlers did a great job. Everyone chipped in on the field as well,” said Shanto. “There was an opportunity to win. I hope we learn from this match.”

Bangladesh had won the opening match of the series by 150 runs in Sylhet for its first test victory on home soil against New Zealand.

The team now travels to New Zealand this month for three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20 matches.