International

Mushfiqur hits record ton as Bangladesh runs riot against Ireland

Mushfiqur Rahim hit his country’s fastest ODI century as Bangladesh scored a record 349-6 in the second one-day international against Ireland in Sylhet on Monday.

AFP
20 March, 2023 18:45 IST
20 March, 2023 18:45 IST
Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Ireland.

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Ireland. | Photo Credit: AFP/MUNIR UZ ZAMAN

Mushfiqur Rahim hit his country’s fastest ODI century as Bangladesh scored a record 349-6 in the second one-day international against Ireland in Sylhet on Monday.

Mushfiqur Rahim hit his country’s fastest ODI century as Bangladesh scored a record 349-6 in the second one-day international against Ireland in Sylhet on Monday.

Fresh from beating England 3-0 in T20s, Mushfiqur was unbeaten on 100 off just 60 balls, while Najmul Hossain and Liton Das added 73 and 70 runs, respectively.

This helped the hosts break their record of 338-8 set only in the previous match, which they won by 183 runs to give them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Sent in to bat first, Bangladesh began cautiously in slightly overcast conditions before Liton and skipper Tamim Iqbal grew in confidence to put on 42 runs.

Also Read
WATCH: Harleen Deol on the issues Gujarat Giants face, WPL journey, auction day saga and more

Tamim was run out for 23 with a direct throw from Mark Adair before Liton and Najmul added 101 runs for the second wicket.

Graham Hume, Ireland’s most successful bowler with 3-58, removed Shakib Al Hasan (17) and Najmul in successive overs after Andy McBrine took the wicket of Liton.

However, Mushfiqur and Towhid Hridoy then took the bowling by storm to add 128 runs in just 13 overs for the fifth wicket.

Towhid fell for 49, but Mushfiqur continued his terrific batting to bring his ninth ODI hundred with a single in the last ball of the innings.

He broke Shakib’s record of a 63-ball hundred against Zimbabwe in 2009.

He also completed his 7,000 ODI runs in the process as the third Bangladeshi after teammates Tamim and Shakib.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time?

Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team

Slide shows

Rampant tigers hunt down timid kangaroos

Pakistan celebrates PSL final in Lahore

Shivnarine Chanderpaul: A pictorial collection

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us