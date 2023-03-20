Videos

WATCH: Harleen Deol on the issues Gujarat Giants face, WPL journey, auction day saga and more

Harleen Deol speaks to Sportstar about Gujarat’s struggling top-order, being in great form and scoring for the team, using her rapping skills to cheer her squad and much more

Divyakriti Singh
20 March, 2023 16:39 IST
In the run-up to Gujarat Giants’ match against UP Warriorz, Sportstar spoke to Gujarat’s highest run-scorer, Harleen Deol. She speaks about her team’s roller coaster journey, including the faulty top order and multiple changes in the line-up.

Harleen also sheds light on the difference the WPL has made in the conversations surrounding women’s cricket, and how after having played in largely empty stadiums, to play in front of the crowds was a welcome change for the girls. She also shares the lighter moments, like dancing and rapping for her squad to help lift their mood after an off-day on the field, and how she wants to be there for every player to support them in these times.

