WATCH: Harleen Deol on the issues Gujarat Giants face, WPL journey, auction day saga and more

In the run-up to Gujarat Giants’ match against UP Warriorz, Sportstar spoke to Gujarat’s highest run-scorer, Harleen Deol. She speaks about her team’s roller coaster journey, including the faulty top order and multiple changes in the line-up.

Harleen also sheds light on the difference the WPL has made in the conversations surrounding women’s cricket, and how after having played in largely empty stadiums, to play in front of the crowds was a welcome change for the girls. She also shares the lighter moments, like dancing and rapping for her squad to help lift their mood after an off-day on the field, and how she wants to be there for every player to support them in these times.