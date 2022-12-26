Cameron Green on song: Maiden Test five wicket haul, second-most expensive player in IPL history - all in a week

It’s been a charmed week for Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. The 23-year-old, who recently became the second-most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League, claimed his maiden Test fifer on day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa on Monday.

Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to field at the MCG with Australia coming to Melbourne with a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series.

Green was instumental in bundling South Africa out for 189. He began by removing Theunis de Bryun just before lunch. Green went on to break a 112-run stand between Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen, removing this duo plus Rabada in the span of seven deliveries. Lungi Ngidi was his fifth wicket.

Earlier this week, Green joined a list of big money earners in the IPL auction when he was signed up by Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 CR, falling a crore short of becoming the most expensive player in IPL history.

All this just six months after making his debut for Australia in April 2022 (T20Is). In eight matches, Green has two 50+ scores to his name at a strike rate of 173.75. Incidentally, both these half-centuries came against Indian. He also has five wickets to his name in seven innings.

In Tests, Green has 755 runs from 17 matches, with a highest score of 84 at an average of 32.82. He also has 18 wickets from as many games.

In ODIs, he has 290 runs to his name from 13 matches with a highest score of 89* and 11 wickets too.