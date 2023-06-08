Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTC Final: How many runs does India need to avoid follow-on?

India’s top-order failed to make an impact in reply to Australia’s first innings total of 469 runs.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 20:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli.
Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia rattled India’s top order on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final on Thursday to leave the side reeling at four down for just 71 runs.

CHECK | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA WTC FINAL DAY 2 LIVE SCORE

India needs to score 270 runs, that is 199 less than Australia’s first innings total of 469, to avoid the follow-on. After 20 overs, India’s total stood at 79 for four with Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

The fall of wickets started when captain Rohit Sharma was trapped leg-before by Pat Cummins in the seventh over. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara lost their wickets in identical style, as they shouldered arms to in-seaming deliveries only to see their stumps disturbed.

Virat Kohli was the last to fall when Mitchell Starc surprised him with extra bounce.

Related Topics

WTC final 2023 /

WTC 2023 /

WTC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final: How many runs does India need to avoid follow-on?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Argentina LIVE updates; IND 2-0 ARG; FIH Pro League 2022-23: Rohidas scores after Harmanpreet to double lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sunil Chhetri has eyes set on Intercontinental Cup 2023 ahead of opener against Mongolia
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: India 100/4 (25 overs); Rahane, Jadeja build stand after Kohli falls
    Team Sportstar
  5. Intercontinental Cup: India starts campaign against Mongolia with Asian Cup preparations in mind
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. WTC Final: How many runs does India need to avoid follow-on?
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC Final 2023: Why is India wearing black armbands?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India must go with two spinners for WTC 2023 final: Monty Panesar
    PTI
  4. WI vs UAE: King rules with maiden ton as West Indies wins by 7 wickets in series opener
    AP
  5. SL vs AFG: Sri Lanka bounces back to beat Afghanistan in second ODI
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final: How many runs does India need to avoid follow-on?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Argentina LIVE updates; IND 2-0 ARG; FIH Pro League 2022-23: Rohidas scores after Harmanpreet to double lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sunil Chhetri has eyes set on Intercontinental Cup 2023 ahead of opener against Mongolia
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: India 100/4 (25 overs); Rahane, Jadeja build stand after Kohli falls
    Team Sportstar
  5. Intercontinental Cup: India starts campaign against Mongolia with Asian Cup preparations in mind
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment