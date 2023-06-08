WTC Final: How many runs does India need to avoid follow-on?

Published : Jun 08, 2023 20:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Australia rattled India’s top order on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final on Thursday to leave the side reeling at four down for just 71 runs.

India needs to score 270 runs, that is 199 less than Australia’s first innings total of 469, to avoid the follow-on. After 20 overs, India’s total stood at 79 for four with Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

The fall of wickets started when captain Rohit Sharma was trapped leg-before by Pat Cummins in the seventh over. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara lost their wickets in identical style, as they shouldered arms to in-seaming deliveries only to see their stumps disturbed.

Virat Kohli was the last to fall when Mitchell Starc surprised him with extra bounce.