India will host Australia will for a four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test series, beginning on February 9.
The Pat Cummins-led Australia will face Rohit Sharma’s men at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur for the first Test.
ALSO READ | Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, India vs Australia bowling records
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy started in 1996 and has seen 15 series played between the teams over the years.
Here is the list of the top five batters who have scored the most runs in the history of the India vs Australia Test rivalry.
SACHIN TENDULKAR
India’s most prolific Test batter, Sachin Tendulkar, dominated the Aussies during the course of his career. He tops the list of leading run-getters in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). In 65 innings, Tendulkar scored 3,262 runs at an average of 56.24. He also has nine centuries and 16 fifty-plus scores. His highest score against Australia (241) came at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the 2003-04 series, where India forced the host to share the spoils 1-1 after four Test matches.
|Player
|Mat.
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|HS
|100s
|50s
|Sachin Tendulkar
|34
|65
|3262
|56.24
|241*
|9
|16
RICKY PONTING
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting comes second on the list with 2,555 runs in 51 innings, with the second-best average (54.36) among the top five batters in this list. He also has the second-most centuries (8) after Tendulkar in the BGT. Ponting’s highest score of 257 came in the same 2003-04 series in the third Test at Melbourne, which propelled Australia to thrash India by nine wickets to level the series one-all after three games.
|Player
|Mat.
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|HS
|100s
|50s
|Ricky Ponting
|29
|51
|2555
|54.36
|257
|8
|12
VVS LAXMAN
VVS Laxman registered 2,434 runs with an average close to 50 in the 54 innings he played against Australia to make it into the top three batters of the series. Laxman has six centuries and 12 fifties against Australia. His highest score of 281 was born in the iconic Eden Gardens in 2001. Laxman’s heroics, alongside Rahul Dravid’s (180), helped India overhaul Australia’s 274-run lead and script a 171-run win after following-on.
|Player
|Mat.
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|HS
|100s
|50s
|VVS Laxman
|29
|54
|2434
|49.67
|281
|6
|12
RAHUL DRAVID
Rahul Dravid is fourth on the list with 2,143 runs at an average of under-40 in 60 innings. The current India head coach has the least centuries (2) among top-10 batters. However, he has been influential in India’s success against Australia, having scored more than 53 per cent of runs outside home (1,143). Dravid has saved India on numerous occasions with his batting, predominantly because of his solid defence. His strike rate of 39.45 is the lowest among all batters who have scored more than 300 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
|Player
|Mat.
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|HS
|100s
|50s
|Rahul Dravid
|32
|60
|2143
|39.45
|233
|2
|13
MICHAEL CLARKE
Michael Clarke completes the top five with 2,049 runs at an average of 53.92 in 40 innings. The former Australian captain has seven centuries and six fifties in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His highest score of 329* in 2011 at the SCG makes him the only Australian to score a triple-century against India.
|Player
|Mat.
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|HS
|100s
|50s
|Michael Clarke
|22
|40
|2049
|53.92
|329*
|7
|6
Most centuries in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
- Sachin Tendulkar - 9 in 65 innings
- Steve Smith - 8 in 28 innings
- Ricky Ponting - 8 in 51 innings
- Virat Kohli - 7 in 36 innings
- Michael Clarke - 7 in 40 innings
Most fifties in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
- Sachin Tendulkar - 16 in 65 innings
- Rahul Dravid - 13 in 60 innings
- Ricky Ponting - 12 in 51 innings
- VVS Laxman - 12 in 54 innings
- Cheteshwar Pujara - 10 in 37 innings
Highest individual scores in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
- Michael Clarke - 329* (Sydney, 2012)
- VVS Laxman - 281 (Eden Gardens, 2001)
- Ricky Ponting - 257 (Melbourne, 2003)
- Ricky Ponting - 242 (Adelaide, 2003)
- Sachin Tendulkar - 241* (Sydney, 2004)