India will host Australia will for a four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test series, beginning on February 9.

The Pat Cummins-led Australia will face Rohit Sharma’s men at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur for the first Test.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy started in 1996 and has seen 15 series played between the teams over the years.

Here is the list of the top five batters who have scored the most runs in the history of the India vs Australia Test rivalry.

SACHIN TENDULKAR

Sachin Tendulkar during day three of the fourth Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval on January 26, 2012. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India’s most prolific Test batter, Sachin Tendulkar, dominated the Aussies during the course of his career. He tops the list of leading run-getters in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). In 65 innings, Tendulkar scored 3,262 runs at an average of 56.24. He also has nine centuries and 16 fifty-plus scores. His highest score against Australia (241) came at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the 2003-04 series, where India forced the host to share the spoils 1-1 after four Test matches.

Player Mat. Inns. Runs Avg. HS 100s 50s Sachin Tendulkar 34 65 3262 56.24 241* 9 16

RICKY PONTING

Ricky Ponting of Australia during day two of the fourth test against India at Adelaide Oval on January 25, 2012. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting comes second on the list with 2,555 runs in 51 innings, with the second-best average (54.36) among the top five batters in this list. He also has the second-most centuries (8) after Tendulkar in the BGT. Ponting’s highest score of 257 came in the same 2003-04 series in the third Test at Melbourne, which propelled Australia to thrash India by nine wickets to level the series one-all after three games.

Player Mat. Inns. Runs Avg. HS 100s 50s Ricky Ponting 29 51 2555 54.36 257 8 12

VVS LAXMAN

VVS Laxman in action during day five of the first Test of 2010 between India and Australia in Mohali. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

VVS Laxman registered 2,434 runs with an average close to 50 in the 54 innings he played against Australia to make it into the top three batters of the series. Laxman has six centuries and 12 fifties against Australia. His highest score of 281 was born in the iconic Eden Gardens in 2001. Laxman’s heroics, alongside Rahul Dravid’s (180), helped India overhaul Australia’s 274-run lead and script a 171-run win after following-on.

Player Mat. Inns. Runs Avg. HS 100s 50s VVS Laxman 29 54 2434 49.67 281 6 12

RAHUL DRAVID

Raul Dravid of India plays a shot during day two of the second against Australia in Sydney in 2008. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Rahul Dravid is fourth on the list with 2,143 runs at an average of under-40 in 60 innings. The current India head coach has the least centuries (2) among top-10 batters. However, he has been influential in India’s success against Australia, having scored more than 53 per cent of runs outside home (1,143). Dravid has saved India on numerous occasions with his batting, predominantly because of his solid defence. His strike rate of 39.45 is the lowest among all batters who have scored more than 300 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Player Mat. Inns. Runs Avg. HS 100s 50s Rahul Dravid 32 60 2143 39.45 233 2 13

MICHAEL CLARKE

Michael Clarke of Australia in action against India at Adelaide Oval on December 10, 2014. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Michael Clarke completes the top five with 2,049 runs at an average of 53.92 in 40 innings. The former Australian captain has seven centuries and six fifties in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His highest score of 329* in 2011 at the SCG makes him the only Australian to score a triple-century against India.

Player Mat. Inns. Runs Avg. HS 100s 50s Michael Clarke 22 40 2049 53.92 329* 7 6

Most centuries in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Sachin Tendulkar - 9 in 65 innings Steve Smith - 8 in 28 innings Ricky Ponting - 8 in 51 innings Virat Kohli - 7 in 36 innings Michael Clarke - 7 in 40 innings

Most fifties in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Sachin Tendulkar - 16 in 65 innings Rahul Dravid - 13 in 60 innings Ricky Ponting - 12 in 51 innings VVS Laxman - 12 in 54 innings Cheteshwar Pujara - 10 in 37 innings

Highest individual scores in Border-Gavaskar Trophy