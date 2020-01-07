India vs Sri Lanka - 2nd T20I LIVE: Dhawan, Bumrah ready to make comeback in Indore

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka.

The Preview

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati was poised to throw light on India’s team combination puzzle, but heavy rain ensured that clarity was not readily provided.

The wait for answers will be short, however, as the sides resume battle in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium here on Tuesday. For opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, the abandoned game robbed him of a chance to increase his stock. Dhawan, whose spot could be under threat once Rohit Sharma returns well rested, will be desperate to stake his claim with a big knock.

His partner K.L. Rahul is ahead in the race, having struck three fifties and a century in the limited-over series against West Indies last month. Rahul must have fond memories of this venue, for he smashed a 49-ball 89 in the first-ever T20I held here, in December 2017. On the day, Rahul and Rohit racked up a 165-run opening stand to put the Sri Lankans to the sword.

Leaving injuries behind, Dhawan wants to be more impactful in 2020

Plagued by injuries in 2019, opener Shikhar Dhawan is aiming for a fresh start in the new year and wants to become a “more impactful” batsman in his quest to help India lift the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Dhawan did not have a very good 2019 as he was in and out of the team because of injuries.

Shikhar Dhawan will be eyeing to make a grand comeback. - AFP

The left-handed opener was ruled out midway from last year’s ICC ODI World Cup after sustaining a thumb fracture. Injuries continued to haunt Dhawan as he missed the home T20 series against the West Indies in December after hurting his knee during a Ranji Trophy match.

“Last year I had lots of injuries but that’s part and parcel of our work. It’s a new year and I am looking forward for a new start and it’s gonna go a long way,” Dhawan told bcci.tv.

“This year looking I am forward to score lots of runs for the team and for myself and be a more impactful player, win matches for my team and win the World Cup,” he said, elaborating on his goal for 2020.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga(c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha.