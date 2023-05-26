Jason Roy gave up the England Cricket Board’s (ECB) incremental contract enabling him to appear in the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States, the cricketer said in a statement on Thursday.

“I have had clear and supportive conversations with ECB about participating in the Major League Cricket. The ECB were happy with me to play in the competition as long as they did not have to pay me for the remainder of the contractual year,” Roy said.

The ECB too confirmed that Roy will not extend his incremental contract, according to a report on ESPNCricinfo

“England men’s white-ball batter Jason Roy has informed the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that he wishes to take up an agreement with Major League Cricket in the USA later this summer. The ECB have agreed for him to play in the competition on the proviso that he gives up the remainder of his ECB incremental contract, which both parties have agreed to.

“The ECB wish to clarify that this decision will not affect Jason’s selection for England teams going forward. We have absolute confidence and faith that Jason is committed to England cricket,” the board statement said.

An incremental contract is a type of contract given out by the ECB which allows a player to play for the country. However, their overall availablity and jurisdiction falls beyond the purview of the board.

The MLC is a six-team T20 torunament scheduled to take place in July 2023 in Texas, United States.