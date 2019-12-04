Cricket International International Razzaq calls Bumrah baby bowler, says he would have dominated India pacer Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq said having faced top bowlers such as Glenn McGrath and compatriot Wasim Akram, it would be easy to counter Bumrah. PTI Karachi 04 December, 2019 19:09 IST Abdul Razzaq also added that pressure would have been on Jasprit Bumrah if he was playing against the India pacer. - Getty Images PTI Karachi 04 December, 2019 19:09 IST Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has said that had he been active till now, he would have “easily dominated and attacked baby bowler” Jasprit Bumrah.The 40-year-old, who has played 46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20Is for Pakistan, said having faced world-class bowlers like Australia’s Glenn McGrath and compatriot Wasim Akram, it would be easy to counter Bumrah.“I have played against great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him,” Razzaq told Cricket Pakistan.READ: Mickey Arthur set to take charge as Sri Lanka head coach“After having faced world class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. Pressure would have been on him,” he added.However, Razzaq was quick to praise the Indian’s unique bowling action.“I would add that Bumrah is doing very well and has improved a lot. He has an awkward action and hits the seam perfectly which is why he is effective,” he said.Bumrah currently occupies the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings and is fifth in the Test rankings. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.