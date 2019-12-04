Alka Rehani Bhardwaj is CAG nominee in BCCI apex council

Senior India Audit and Accounts Service Officer Alka Rehani Bhardwaj will join the BCCI apex council as a representative of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). This is as per the Supreme Court-approved constitution of the BCCI, passed on August 9, 2018, which mandates that a member of the CAG must be part of the apex council.

Bhardwaj is a 1993 batch IA&AS officer and is currently serving as Director at the Regional Training Institute in Mumbai.

Read | Five talking points from BCCI's AGM in Mumbai

Vikram Murugaraj, Principal Director (Personnel) of CAG, in a letter informed Rehani Bhardwaj of the “competent authority” nominating her as one of the councillors in the BCCI’s all-powerful apex council. The letter is in possession of PTI.

Bhardwaj will thus officially become the first government nominee in a BCCI working group.

“The BCCI is in receipt of a letter from Office of CAG about Alka Rehani Bhardwaj’s appointment. We believe she would be present from the next apex council meeting,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The nine-member BCCI apex council comprises the Board president and other office-bearers. It also features representatives from the recently-formed Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA).